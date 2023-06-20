Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Starwood Is Up 20.92% From The Bottom And Looks Attractive, Yielding 9.89%

Jun. 20, 2023 9:00 AM ETStarwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD)3 Comments
Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
26.14K Followers

Summary

  • I discuss my positive experience investing in Starwood Property Trust, a real estate investment trust, which has provided stable high yield income for my portfolio.
  • Despite a decline in share price, my investment in STWD has increased in value by 50.69% over 6.5 years, with an average annual return of 7.8%, thanks to the power of compounding and reinvesting dividends.
  • I believe STWD is still an attractive income investment option, with a 9.89% dividend yield and potential for capital appreciation, while also highlighting the importance of understanding individual investment goals and strategies.

Money on the edge

PM Images

When it comes to investing, goals differ from person to person, and the same investment methodology that works for one person may not be the correct fit for another. I firmly believe that before allocating capital toward any investment, an individual

STWD

Seeking Alpha

Dividend

Steven Fiorillo

Dividend

Steven Fiorillo

Starwood Dividend

Seeking Alpha

Book Value

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Q1 Presentation

Starwood

Q1 Presentation

Starwood

This article was written by

Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
26.14K Followers
I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STWD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

chuckmyd profile picture
chuckmyd
Today, 9:26 AM
Premium
Comments (540)
@Steven Fiorillo
Thanks! How timely an article, added $STWD to my watch list this weekend.
lateralgs profile picture
lateralgs
Today, 9:25 AM
Comments (13.14K)
It was super-attractive from around mid-March to the end of May. It’s now in more of a “watch and be ready” range again. If you’ve owned it for long enough, current prices are not where you add. Just my opinion, based on 8+ years of STWD buying, trimming, adding, trimming, etc.
D
Dan S8606
Today, 9:09 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (69)
Thank you for this great information.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.