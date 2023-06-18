Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Enphase: A Needed Valuation Reset, Shares A Buy Ahead Of Pivotal Q2 Earnings

Jun. 18, 2023 8:00 AM ETEnphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH)TAN1 Comment
Summary

  • Solar stocks have lost relative favor, with the Invesco Solar ETF near its lowest level versus the S&P 500 since March 2022.
  • Enphase Energy stock is a buy in my view considering its long-term growth trajectory for both the company and the industry.
  • Despite a concerning chart and downward technical trend, a valuation reset has taken shares back to reasonable levels.
  • Ahead of the Q2 report, I outline key price levels to watch on this free cash flow generator.

Two engineers installing solar panels on roof.

ArtistGNDphotography

Solar stocks continue to be out of favor. The relative strength of the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) is near its lowest level since March of 2022. That comes as a semiconductor boom takes off amid AI mania. Perhaps playing a

Solar Stocks Losing Their Luster Versus the S&P 500

Stockcharts.com

Enphase: Earnings, Valuation, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

BofA Global Research

Enphase: Favorable Valuation Relative to High Earnings Growth

Seeking Alpha

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

ORATS

ENPH: Options Not All That Expensive Considering Its Long-Run Volatility Trend

Stockcharts.com

ENPH: Eyeing An Upside Gap To Fill, But Risk To Near $120 Is In Play

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
3.82K Followers
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

