Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Western Alliance: Excess Commercial Real Estate Exposure Should Not Be Overlooked

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.22K Followers

Summary

  • Western Alliance Bancorp's deposit levels have improved, reducing its exposure to a "bank run," but likely lowering its future net interest income.
  • Western Alliance may face increased loan losses due to its high exposure to the semi-frozen commercial real estate market.
  • Western Alliance's unrealized securities losses are relatively small, but its potential unrealized losses on its mortgage loan portfolio may be over $2B.
  • As long as its deposits remain strong, Western Alliance is at low risk of realizing significant losses on its loan or securities positions.
  • If the bank faces non-performance in its CRE loans, it could see a significant book value decline as it sells its higher-credit quality assets (which have greater unrealized losses due to rising rates).

Risk assessment / risk analysis and management concept : Dollar and risk bags on a basic balance scale.

William_Potter

Over the past month, concerns regarding the stability of US banks have faded again as most banks see an improvement in deposit levels. Many of the most downtrodden banks have had strong rebounds, with Western Alliance Bancorp (

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.22K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.