Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

IDEXX: One Of The Best But Too Expensive To Risk It

Jun. 18, 2023 6:55 AM ETIDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.03K Followers

Summary

  • IDEXX Laboratories is a global company that provides products and services for primarily companion animals.
  • Revenue has grown at a rate of 10%, driven by improving market conditions and an expansion of IDEXX's operations.
  • Commercially, the market is highly attractive, as is the business.
  • With an EBITDA margin of 30% and a ROA of 22%, shareholder gains are high.
  • IDEXX stock is very expensive making execution risk too high.

IDEXX Laboratories offices in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • IDEXX growth and margins are highly attractive, with no real financial downsides.
  • Commercially, IDEXX has transitioned toward higher growth/margin areas while creating greater certainty by improving its recurring revenue.
Chart
Data by YCharts

Idexx Labs Pet

IDEXX financials (Tikr Terminal)

Idexx

Pet data (IDEXX)

Dogs

Dog ownership (Latest data) (IDEXX)

Pet clinic

Clinical visit growth (IDEXX)

Idexx

Headcount in CAG (IDEXX)

Idexx

Instrument installs and runway (IDEXX)

Growth

CAG growth (IDEXX)

Idexx

Pet Spend (IDEXX)

veterianrian

Household spending (IDEXX)

Software idexx

Vet software (IDEXX)

Idexx

Recurring revenue (IDEXX)

Idexx

Growth by region (IDEXX)

Idexx

Growth by segment (IDEXX)

IDEXX PET

Q1 (IDEXX)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Wall Street forecast

Wall St. outlook (Tikr Terminal)

SA

IDEXX valuation (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.03K Followers
We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.