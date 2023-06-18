Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GoGold Resources: Advancing Los Ricos

Jun. 18, 2023 7:05 AM ETGoGold Resources Inc. (GGD:CA), GLGDF
Don Durrett profile picture
Don Durrett
5.05K Followers

Summary

  • GoGold Resources is a small gold producer in Mexico with a significant undeveloped silver project, Los Ricos, which has large resources and is well-advanced.
  • GoGold's biggest risk is the opportunity cost, as the big payoff for GoGold won't occur until both projects (LRS and LRN) are built, which is expected to culminate in 2027.
  • GoGold has a strong balance sheet and significant upside potential, but it is a speculative investment with risks, including location, permitting, and dependence on higher precious metal prices.

Silver bars 1000 grams pure Silver,business investment and wealth concept.wealth of Silver,3d rendering

Oselote

Introduction

GoGold Resources (OTCQX:GLGDF) (TSX:GGD:CA) is a small gold producer in Mexico, but what they really are is a development story. They have one of the best undeveloped silver projects (Los Ricos) in the world. Los Ricos is both large

This article was written by

Don Durrett profile picture
Don Durrett
5.05K Followers
Owner of www.goldstockdata.com. Author of How to Invest in Gold & Silver: A Complete Guide With a Focus on Mining Stocks (available on Amazon). Expert on gold and silver mining stocks. A frequent guest on investment podcasts, with a large following on Twitter (currently 32K followers). Plus, my own Youtube channel. Website: https://www.goldstockdata.com.Twitter: https://twitter.com/DonDurrettYoutube: https://t.co/TKA05E3Gsr?amp=1

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GLGDF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.