Week In Review: Cullgen Signs $1.9 Billion Protein Degrader Deal With Astellas

Jun. 18, 2023 7:05 AM ETALPMF, ALPMY, AZN, CHSYF, IVBIY, IVBXF
ChinaBio Today
Summary

  • San Diego-Shanghai company Cullgen will collaborate with Japan's Astellas Pharma to discover multiple innovative protein degraders in a deal worth up to $1.9 billion.
  • Cholesgen (Shanghai) formed a three-year collaboration with AstraZeneca to develop new candidates for hypercholesterolemia and related metabolic diseases.
  • Suzhou Innovent Biologics presented data showing its anti-CD47/PD-L1 bispecific antibody was effective in a China Phase I trial that enrolled Hodgkin lymphoma patients who were resistant to PD-(L)1 therapies.

Close up of examining of test sample

deliormanli

Deals and Financings

Cullgen, a San Diego-Shanghai company, will collaborate with Japan's Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMF, OTCPK:ALPMY, TSE: 4503) to discover multiple innovative protein degraders in a deal worth up to $1.9 billion (see story). Cullgen

