Cloud-based video conference platform Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) looks quite cheap, but sluggish demand trends near term, questionable demand prospects medium term, and stiff competition present headwinds to financial performance and valuation.

Q1 2024: continuing top-line deceleration, shrinking bottom-line

For Q1 2024 (quarter ended April 2023), Zoom Communications reported anemic top-line growth with sales up 2.9% YoY on a reported basis (up 5% on constant currency) to USD1.1 billion. By region, revenue growth was driven by the Americas, while Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) saw revenue declines largely driven by the appreciation of the U.S. dollar, along with macro headwinds.

By customer, revenue growth was driven by Enterprise customers whose subscription revenues rose 13% YoY of which 62% were earned from existing customers and 38% from new customers, offset by an 8% revenue decline in subscription services provided to Online customers.

Gross margins were largely steady, increasing to 76.1% during the quarter from 75.6% the same quarter last year, on the back of a 3.6% increase in gross profit (which reached USD841 million for the quarter) driven by increased cost efficiencies from an expansion of their internal data center capacity.

Net profits shrank to USD15.4 million from USD113.6 million the same quarter a year earlier, driving net margins down to 1.4% from 10.6% the same quarter last year. Part of the decline was due to a 45% YoY increase in R&D expenses, and a 29.5% YoY increase in Selling, General, and Administrative expenses.

Near term, growth prospects are expected to remain sluggish as receding pandemic tailwinds lead to a weakening demand environment as increasing social mobility and back-to-work trends propel customers to downgrade or cancel their subscriptions altogether. Management expects revenues of USD4.465 billion - USD4.485 billion, which would be about 2% YoY growth at the highest end of their guidance range. Given ballooning R&D spend on product innovation (company management noted in their Q1 2024 10-Q report that they continue to innovate and develop their platform with the introduction of a number of product enhancements lately, “including new features for Zoom Phone, Meetings, Webinars, Events, and Contact Center.”), and SG&A expenses, profitability prospects look weak as well.

Enterprise focus has merit but is competitive and demand prospects are unclear

Longer term, much of Zoom’s prospects hinge on their strategy of focusing on large enterprise customers, particularly “customers that contribute more than USD100,000 of trailing 12 month revenue.” The strategy has merit; large customers have more demanding hybrid / remote work requirements (in terms of workflows, security etc) along with the budgets to spend on collaborative tools to meet their needs. Enterprise customers are also stickier than smaller, nimbler businesses who can deftly switch to competing platforms.

The downside of this strategy is it pits Zoom directly against enterprise software heavyweight Microsoft who has considerable competitive advantages against Zoom including years of experience serving enterprise customers, a worldwide installed base of millions of enterprises already hooked on their cloud-based productivity software, and considerable resources to outdo Zoom in terms of product innovation, and marketing budgets. Gartner lists Microsoft as a UCaaS, or unified communications as a service, leader while Zoom follows.

Zoom has been acquisitive (notable acquisitions include Workvivo), and is investing heavily into R&D (R&D expenses jumped by 45% YoY this quarter) seemingly in an effort to close the feature gap with Microsoft, but Microsoft’s resource advantage is so large (revenues of USD198 billion is nearly 40 times bigger than Zoom’s USD4.4 billion, and unlike Zoom, Microsoft has numerous profitable revenue streams), Zoom may take considerable time, if at all, to fully close the gap.

Apart from competitive pressures and resource constraints, Zoom may have to contend with demand pressures as well; although hybrid / remote working is generally accepted as the new norm, there is little clarity over the medium term trajectory of hybrid / remote working adoption rates among enterprise customers i.e., Zoom’s target market. Large enterprises like Goldman Sachs, Netflix, Tesla, Twitter, Disney, Meta, Salesforce, and Amazon appear to be heavily in favor of workers returning to office while some others like Adobe are more flexible. Some of those companies such as Meta, and Salesforce were initially in favor of remote working before making U-turns to being in favor of in-office work, and there is the possibility of more large enterprises turning sour on remote work down the road. The Flex Report reveals that nearly two-thirds of companies with fewer than 500 employees were fully flexible meaning employees can work remotely if they choose to. By contrast, just 13% of companies with more than 50,000 employees are fully flexible. These are the very companies that likely fall under Zoom’s target market.

After a historically tight labor market last year, a potential recession, elevated interest rates and possibly a softening labor market may give these bigger enterprises better negotiating power and see more remote / hybrid workers returning to the office. Even if a soft labor market doesn’t do the trick, monetary incentives might, such as relocation packages or promotions; according to a survey by The American Staffing Association, 56% of adults believe in-office employees have a competitive advantage over their fully remote counterparts when it comes to pay raises and promotions.

Potential catalysts: takeover offer, accelerating traction among enterprise customers

Takeover offer

At USD20 billion with USD5.5 billion in cash and no debt, Zoom could come under the radar as an acquisition target. Microsoft and Google both contemplated buying Zoom, but that was before the pandemic and both players have since then emerged as formidable players in their own right, so they may not be likely buyers. Salesforce (which owns Slack) or Cisco, Zoom founder Eric Yuan’s former employer, could be potential suitors. It remains to be seen if this materializes however.

Acceleration of enterprise customers

On paper, there is little differentiation between Microsoft Teams and Zoom but there are a few areas where the two competing products stand out notably in that Microsoft Teams is ahead in terms of functionality (with the platform having more collaboration tools) while Zoom is ahead in terms of performance (since Zoom is largely focused on video conferencing and doesn’t have to juggle a myriad other features, performance in terms of streaming quality is logically better). Some suggest that Microsoft Teams therefore may be better suited for internal communications when such tools are more useful, while Zoom may be better suited for external communications (like digital events, marketing and social media communications) when such tools may not be as important as streaming quality.

The fact that both Microsoft Teams and Zoom have quite similar adoption rates among the world’s largest enterprises (more than 90% of Fortune 100 companies use Microsoft Teams versus 86% using Zoom, and more than 71% of Fortune 500 companies use Zoom against more than 60% using Microsoft Teams) is suggestive of considerable overlap meaning companies may be using both rather than making a trade-off due to each product’s respective strengths in internal versus external communication so the market is not likely to be a winner-take-all market and Zoom, despite its seeming disadvantages against its biggest competitor stands a decent chance at carving out its own share of the enterprise video conferencing market.

However, it remains to be seen how well Zoom executes on this potential as enterprise traction appears to be decelerating; Zoom’s largest enterprise customer base i.e., customers that contribute more than USD100,000 of trailing 12 month revenue rose 22.7% during Q1 2024, down from 27% the previous quarter (Q4 2023), and 31% from the quarter before that (Q3 2023).

Enterprise revenue growth is decelerating as well; Q1 2024 enterprise revenues rose 13% YoY, down from 18% the previous quarter (Q4 2023), which was down from 20% the preceding quarter (Q3 2023).

Conclusion

Zoom has an analyst consensus rating of hold.

Trading at a forward P/E of just 16 and with a cash balance accounting for roughly a third of its market capitalization (and no debt), Zoom looks cheap. However revenues, profits, and margins are on a downward trajectory as pandemic tailwinds recede. There is little clarity on medium term demand prospects within its target market, and the company is up against a larger, better equipped player. A relatively high short interest of 7.3% is suggestive of investor pessimism over the company’s valuation. A takeover offer and an acceleration of enterprise traction are potential catalysts, but it remains to be seen if this materializes. Barring any unforeseen changes to Zoom’s strategy or prospects, Zoom may seem cheap but carries considerable risk and could be viewed as a hold for those willing to tolerate the risks.