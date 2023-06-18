FEZ: European Equity Index ETF, Cheap Valuation, Strong Momentum

imaginima

Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on May 27th.

I've covered several cheap value funds in the past, including those focused on small-caps, international stocks, and deep value stocks. Most of these are riskier than average, which might be a deal-breaker for some investors. The SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ), which invests in some of the largest European stocks, might be a better fit for these investors.

FEZ's European investments are currently cheaply valued, are less risky than most other value segments, and the fund has strong momentum too. FEZ is a strong investment opportunity, and a buy.

FEZ - Quick Overview

FEZ is an equity index ETF, tracking the EURO STOXX 50 index. It invests in the largest European companies within each industry, for a total of 50 stocks. So, it invests in the largest financials, largest tech companies, largest materials, etc. As with most indexes, there are rules and constraints meant to ensure diversification and reduce turnover.

FEZ provides exposure to almost all relevant industries, as expected. Real estate seems to be an expectation, partly due to classification issues, and partly because REITs are uncommon abroad.

FEZ provides exposure to most relevant European countries too, but is significantly overweight France, moderately overweight Germany.

FEZ's largest holdings are as follows.

FEZ provides investors with diversified exposure to some of the largest European equities in the market. With this in mind, let's have a look at the fund's benefits.

FEZ - Benefits

Cheap Valuation

FEZ's most important benefit is the fund's cheap valuation. It currently trades with a sizable premium to both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq-100. Although in most cases the S&P 500 is the most appropriate benchmark, the Nasdaq-100 might be more appropriate for FEZ, as both focus on a relatively small number of large companies.

Fund Filings - Chart by Author

FEZ is cheap for three reasons.

First, are the losses suffered during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and the Ukraine War. Each crisis led to sharp double-digit losses for FEZ, resulting in no capital gains from 2020 to 2022.

Data by YCharts

Although share prices stagnated, earnings rose, leading to cheap prices and valuations for most European stocks.

Second, is the fact that U.S. tech / growth stock share prices skyrocketed from 2019 to 2022, more than doubling during the same.

Data by YCharts

Although prices have come down in the recent past, these remain elevated, as do valuations.

JPMorgan Guide to the Markets

The above had a particularly large impact on the Nasdaq-100, as said index is significantly overweight mega-cap tech. The S&P 500 was strongly impacted too, although a bit less than the Nasdaq.

Third, is the simple fact that U.S. stocks almost always trade at a premium valuation, due to the strength and resiliency of the U.S. economy. Europe grows much slower, and the continent is much more dependent on (foreign) commodities than the U.S., so European companies tend to trade with a well-deserved discount to U.S. equities. The discount is, however, currently much larger than average.

JPMorgan Guide to the Markets

Cheap valuations could lead to strong capital gains and market-beating returns, contingent on valuations normalizing. Which brings me to my next point.

Strong Momentum

FEZ has since strong capital gains and market-beating returns since late 2022.

Data by YCharts

Returns have remained strong YTD, although these have lagged those of the Nasdaq-100.

Data by YCharts

European stocks have outperformed due to improved investor sentiment, lower oil prices, a warm winter / weak natural gas demand, and somewhat improved economic fundamentals. Europe was in dire straits in early 2022, as the Ukraine War led to a significant drop / freeze in Russian energy exports, which powers the continent's industries, and heats its homes. The market was worried Europe's industries would shut down, but the crisis was averted, due to a warm winter, and LNG imports. As conditions improved so did sentiment, leading to higher European stock / FEZ prices.

Circling back to FEZ's cheap valuation, cheaply valued stocks and funds can outperform contingent on valuations normalizing. For FEZ in particular, valuations are normalizing, which means industry conditions are favorable to further outperformance. Or, in other words, momentum could continue into the future, leading to further gains.

Comparatively Low-Risk Holdings

FEZ invests in European markets, focusing on French, German, and Dutch stocks. These are all safe, developed market, without excessive risk, volatility, corporate governance issues, and similar. Risk is a bit higher than that of most U.S. equity indexes, due to the strength and resiliency of the U.S. economy and foreign currency risk. On the other hand, risk is lower than that of most other cheap regions, industries, or market segments, including emerging markets, energy stocks, and small-cap value stocks.

In my opinion, and considering the above, FEZ seems like a more appropriate investment opportunity for more conservative value investors wishing to limit their risk. Funds like the iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF) or the Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) might be somewhat cheaper, but they are much riskier, and might not be appropriate investments for some investors.

FEZ's comparatively low-risk holdings are an important benefit of the fund, and its key advantage relative to other value funds. In my opinion, it is the fund's key differentiator too.

FEZ - Other Considerations

Growth

European companies have seen below-average earnings growth for decades, but that is expected to change. Earnings have been strong YTD, due to lower energy prices, and due to favorable comps. Expectations are for 12.6% in EPS growth for FEZ's underlying holdings in the next few years, a strong growth rate.

FEZ

For reference, analysts expect S&P 500 earnings growth of 11.9% moving forward, a tad lower. Sluggish tech growth and narrowing margins seem like the likeliest culprits.

SPY

FEZ's strong growth prospects are a small benefit for the fund and its shareholders, although I mostly see them as an absence of a negative. European stocks tend to grow quite slowly, but analysts do not expect that this will be the case moving forward.

Long-Term Performance Track-Record

FEZ has seen strong capital gains and returns these past few years, but the fund's long-term performance track-record is much weaker. The fund has underperformed the S&P 500 since inception, and by a wide margin.

Data by YCharts

FEZ's underperformance was almost entirely due to U.S. tech mega-cap outperformance from 2009 to 2022. Although the fund does have quite a bit of tech exposure, including investments in ASML (ASML) and SAP (SAP), exposure is lower than that of the S&P 500, and few of the fund's tech holdings have seen outstanding growth in the recent past (with ASML being an important exception).

FEZ's long-term underperformance is a negative for the fund and its shareholders. Still, it is results moving forward that matter for prospective investors, and these seem much stronger, due to the fund's cheap valuation and strong growth prospects.

Conclusion

FEZ's cheap valuation, comparatively low-risk holdings, and strong momentum, make the fund a buy.