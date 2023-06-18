Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Earthstone Energy Announces Novo Acquisition; Cheaply Valued And Potential Upside

Jun. 18, 2023 9:15 AM ETEarthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE)NOG
Laurentian Research profile picture
Laurentian Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Earthstone Energy operates in the Permian Basin and follows a roll-up strategy. It has achieved an impressive 86% compound annual growth rate in oil and gas production since 2020.
  • The acquisition of Novo Oil & Gas, the seventh within 2 1/2 years, is done at a highly favorable price, positioning Earthstone as an emerging operator in the Permian Basin.
  • Although Earthstone's stock pulled back over the past 12 months, the company has maintained steady growth. Consequently, the stock is currently trading at its lowest valuation in six years.
Fracking Drill Rig at Night

grandriver/iStock via Getty Images

On June 15, 2023, Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) announced its agreement to acquire Novo Oil & Gas Holdings, LLC, a privately-held producer focused on the Delaware Basin and backed by EnCap Investments

The acreage footprint of Earthstone Energy in the Delaware and Midland basins, shown with acquisitions since December 2020

Fig. 1. The acreage footprint of Earthstone Energy in the Delaware and Midland basins, shown with acquisitions since

Impact of the Novo acquisition on Earthstone Energy's operations on a pro forma basis

Fig. 2. Impact of the Novo acquisition on Earthstone Energy's operations on a pro forma basis (Earthstone Energy)

Impact of the Novo acquisition on Earthstone Energy's operations on a pro forma basis

Fig. 3. Impact of the Novo acquisition on Earthstone Energy's operations on a pro forma basis. Note 2, reinvestment rate defined as Capex / (adjusted EBITDAX – interest expense) ; 3, estimates of Earthstone's and Novo’s proved reserves volumes net to Earthstone, as of May 1, 2023, using NYMEX strip prices as of May 24, 2023; 4. management estimate of locations across all reserve categories defined as drilling locations that are estimated to generate a >10% rate of return at NYMEX $70/bo and $3.00/mmBtu (Earthstone Energy)

Stock chart of Earthstone Energy, as compared with WTI benchmark oil price, shown with acquisitions

Fig. 4. Stock chart of Earthstone Energy, as compared with WTI benchmark oil price, shown with acquisitions (modified by Laurentian Research from Barchart and Seeking Alpha)

As a natural resources industry expert with years of successful investing experience, I conduct in-depth research to generate alpha-rich, low-risk ideas for members of The Natural Resources Hub (TNRH). I focus on identifying high-quality deep values in the natural resources sector and undervalued wide-moat businesses. This investment approach has proven to be extremely rewarding over the years.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ESTE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

