Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.: Development Stage Brings Dilution

Jun. 18, 2023 9:47 AM ETMetalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA), MTA:CA
Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were $0.98 million, up from $0.67 million in the same quarter a year ago and up from $0.63 million in 4Q22.
  • The gold equivalent production was 927 GEOs in 1Q23 at a cash margin of $1,831 per GEO.
  • I recommend buying MTA between $4.27 and $4.15 is reasonable, with possible lower support at $4.00.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Gold And Oil Corner. Learn More »

gold coin collection

Dcelotti

Introduction

On May 12, 2023, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based Canadian Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSE:MTA) announced its operating and financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

Note: This article updates my article published on December

Chart
Data by YCharts

Metalla Royalty & Streaming assets

MTA Assets Map 1Q23 (MTA Presentation)

Chart

MTA Quarterly Revenues History (Fun Trading)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming free cash flow

MTA Quarterly Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming gold equivalent production

MTA Quarterly Production GEO History (Fun Trading)

Chart

MTA Quarterly Gold Price History (Fun Trading)

Chart

MTA Transactions History (MTA Presentation 1Q23)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming cash vs debt

MTA Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

chart

MTA TA Chart Short-Term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.

You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.

"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.

Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
21.25K Followers
As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I trade short-term MTA occasionally.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.