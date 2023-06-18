Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ServiceNow: Strong But Overpriced

Jun. 18, 2023 9:48 AM ETServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)
Summary

  • ServiceNow has experienced a 40% increase in stock value this year, with strong Q1 earnings and a rising market tide.
  • ServiceNow has a defendable moat, being a leader in digital workflows and IT service management, and a partnership with Nvidia to offer AI services.
  • However, aggressive headcount growth, potential saturation, and a high valuation may limit its upside potential.

ServiceNow office building in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Amid the resurgence of optimism in the markets, we have to be careful of one thing: with investors piling back into tech stocks, we need to make sure we're watching valuations, as low post-correction valuations were one of the key drivers

Chart
Data by YCharts

ServiceNow Q1 results

ServiceNow Q1 results (ServiceNow Q1 earnings release)

ServiceNow subscription revenue trends

ServiceNow subscription revenue trends (ServiceNow Q1 earnings release)

ServiceNow headcount trends

ServiceNow headcount trends (ServiceNow Q1 earnings release)

ServiceNow margins

ServiceNow margins (ServiceNow Q1 earnings release)

With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

