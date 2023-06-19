Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Charlie Munger 'Skeptical Of A.I.': Why High Yield May Pummel Tech

Jun. 19, 2023
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tech stocks have been on an incredibly strong bullish run to open 2023.
  • However, legendary investor Charlie Munger is skeptical of the hype surrounding artificial intelligence, and we share his concern over whether A.I. is a great investment focus.
  • We share several reasons why we think high yield will outperform tech moving forward.
Hand holding needle about to pop bubble with dollar sign

juliannafunk

So far in 2023, high yield dividend stocks (DIV)(SCHD) have been significantly outperformed by technology stocks (QQQ)(ARKK):

Chart
Data by YCharts

The biggest reason for this massive outperformance is the advent and rapid adoption of artificial technologies like ChatGPT

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

PLTR Stock

PLTR Revenue Growth (TIKR)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Comments (10)

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Article Update Today, 8:36 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (13.13K)
Thank you for reading! How quickly do you think A.I. will have a significant deflationary impact on the economy? What are your top picks in the sector?

If you found this content valuable, please consider leaving your feedback below and clicking the "like" and "follow" buttons above to help me produce more content. I would greatly appreciate it!
O
Orion Pax Roosevelt
Today, 9:10 AM
Comments (1.28K)
With all due respect, Munger was also skeptical of Tesla and Bitcoin as well.
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 9:13 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (13.13K)
@Orion Pax Roosevelt he still is skeptical of Bitcoin, and for good reason. The only reason Tesla is alive today is due to government subsidies and bailout money.
m
mengedal
Today, 9:13 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (45)
@Orion Pax Roosevelt yeah, and also on those two counts was he correct ☺️
Milkweed profile picture
Milkweed
Today, 8:56 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (5.9K)
When I pen an article for S.A. the mandatory three bullet points to introduce the article always annoy me because I have to add them before I even write the article. I was pleasantly surprised while preparing a recent article that it looked like S.A. eliminated the bullet points. As I was going through the process of submitting the article I was asked to approve something that turned out to be three A.I. generated bullet points.

So A.I. had the advantage of generating an introduction to my article after the article was already written. A.I.'s job was to summarize my article in three discreet sentences. The first bullet point was O.K. except there was a piece of information in the middle that was factually wrong that I deleted. The second bullet point was technically correct but not really all that correlated to the main point of the article. I left it alone to try to work with the new system. The last bullet point was pure gibberish and I just deleted it and created a new bullet point from scratch.

One persons real life experience with A.I. If I left the original A.I. bullet points alone they would have only confused readers so I give this test an "F". Pretty sad considering all A.I had to do was summarize an article that was already written.
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 8:59 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (13.13K)
@Milkweed I completely agree. The new "AI-powered" bullet point system is utter garbage.
R
RockyCT
Today, 8:33 AM
Comments (1.86K)
AI is a technology revolution. There will be winner and losers. Companies that can offer AI solutions to either help companies save or make money will do extremely well. The company(s) that implements it in healthcare to get better health results, decrease cost and generate more profits will change that vertical. ChatGPT might not change the world but AI will. The key is to pick the AI winners. So far, you have not given up any clues as to who they are.
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 8:43 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (13.13K)
@RockyCT History has shown that it is extremely difficult to pick the winners in a technological revolution. That is why I am taking the more proven path of investing in undervalued dividend paying stocks. I'll let others gamble on trying to pick the next A.I. winner.
R
RockyCT
Today, 8:49 AM
Comments (1.86K)
@Samuel Smith That is so weak for people trying to create wealth.
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 8:55 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (13.13K)
@RockyCT investing in undervalued dividend stocks is actually an extremely powerful approach to creating wealth.
