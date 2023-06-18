Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Scoff If You Like, But A Sell-Off Is Needed To Sustain This Rally

Jun. 18, 2023 8:22 PM ETEQTNP, ETRN, HUM, KEY, KEY.PI, KEY.PJ, KEY.PK, KEY.PL, NPWR, ORCL, UNH, UPST, SPY3 Comments
David H. Lerner profile picture
David H. Lerner
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I lost some funds taking down my hedges on Tuesday once I saw that $200B would not affect interest rates. This is the purpose of hedging, not to create alpha.
  • Months of non-stop hand-wringing by economists about how the Fed is drying up liquidity in the credit market to the detriment of stocks had me misled.
  • Clearly, at least for now, there is plenty of demand for our sovereign debt, and by extension, plenty of liquidity for corporate debt. Two additional .25% raises won’t hurt either.
  • So the rally extends, and as it does, bears are turning into bulls, and greed begins to overwhelm good sense. Is there a bubble forming in NVIDIA or Tesla et al? I will leave that for you to decide.
  • The fear of missing out and the pressure for money managers to get aggressive are growing. In time and perhaps soon, S&P 500 and the NASDAQ will go unsustainably perpendicular so that the slightest catalyst will send the masses to the exits all at once and at any price. This, I fear, may damage the indexes that will take weeks or months to overcome. What to do? Read on.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Group Mind Investing. Learn More »

Concept of the rise of the dollar high in the sky

kobzev3179/iStock via Getty Images

I got it wrong - again, but it worked…

To get a prediction correct you need to be right on timing and direction. As I’ve demonstrated this is not an easy thing to do, especially from all

6-Month Spy ETF

TradingView

6-Month SPY ETF

TradingView

Have you ever bought a stock that everyone's saying is great, only to find you bought near or at the all-time high that stock drops 20% immediately? What happened? By the time the average stock purchaser gets a stock idea, usually, it's already overbought. 

If this sounds like you, join our community Group Mind Investing which adheres to a Cash Management Discipline. We watch the market for you and uncover fresh trading and investing ideas. We identify sectors, trends, and individual stocks. You learn how to target a stock, buy and sell. Try our 2-week trial

This article was written by

David H. Lerner profile picture
David H. Lerner
29.01K Followers
Proven quantitative & qualitative strategies generating consistent returns
I have been writing about stocks for about a decade. I take a multi-disciplined approach but I am not doctrinaire. I come from a technology background having a software consulting business for a number of decades and also took part in business development for tech media startups. I employ technical analysis when it's called for. I believe that market psychology plays a huge role. My favorite explanation for charting is that charts are essentially a psychograph of sentiment about a stock. Market participants rely on narratives to explain a stock's appeal. If you can identify a narrative or trend as it is forming that can pay outsized rewards. I have an eclectic style and it might take you a few articles to "get" me. We now offer a subscription service: Dual Minds Research. I am partnering with Serop Elmayan, a quantitatively oriented trader that takes an engineer's approach to setting up trades. The chat room opens at 5 am. I have already been up since 4 am scouring the news feeds, commodities, and futures to suss out how the day will start,  I provide live minute-by-minute updates on the standard indicators and a few that we surface on our own. The chat officially closes at 430 pm, but I will often check at around 8 pm to post updates. Our Community utilizes the Cash Management Discipline, a simple trading style that we use as a discipline to counter the wild volatility we have to deal with today. Trading ideas will be surfaced almost daily. Serop will only provide trades that he has determined to have a high probability of success. Check us out.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HUM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I write about what I am doing. Since I am an active trader and investor, it is possible that what I am chronicling is unsuitable for the reader. I am in no way advising anyone regarding investing. Never take tips from people, even those you know without doing your own research.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.