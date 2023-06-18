Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nikola: Sell The Meme Stock Rally

Jun. 18, 2023 9:10 PM ETNikola Corporation (NKLA)
Henrik Alex
Summary

  • After marking a new 52-week low earlier this month, shares of ailing zero-emission transportation start-up Nikola Corporation have become the latest favorite of the momentum crowd.
  • At its peak on Thursday, NKLA stock was up by 250% on giant volume before retreating over the course of Friday's session.
  • Failure to gather sufficient shareholder votes to double the number of authorized shares appears to have been a major catalyst behind last week's rally.
  • A timely change in Delaware General Corporation Law is likely to help the company increase the number of authorized shares, but as a result, equity holders would be facing outsized near-term dilution.
  • Given the company's uncertain business prospects and expectations for substantial near-term dilution, investors should consider using the recent momentum rally to exit existing positions and move on.

Electric truck Nikola on a street

Tramino

Note:

I have covered Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

After marking a new 52-week low earlier this month, shares of ailing zero-emission transportation start-up Nikola

Historical Prices

Yahoo Finance

Cash Raised YTD

Regulatory Filings

Cash Sources

Q1 Conference Call Transcript

I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

