Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Jackson Financial: Baby Thrown Out With The Bath Water

Jun. 19, 2023 9:00 AM ETJackson Financial Inc. (JXN)4 Comments
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
6.91K Followers

Summary

  • Jackson Financial faces volatility due to the March 2023 banking crisis and recent earnings miss, but its long-term prospects remain cautiously optimistic.
  • Since the company is not a bank, it need not realize losses to shore up its balance sheet, one that we have witnessed with Silicon Valley Bank and the First Republic.
  • JXN also boasts excellent liquidity and has no debt maturities through 2027, allowing it to maintain its 2023 capital return target.
  • Investors may allow the fluctuation in its hedging to play out for the next few quarters since these are mostly geared toward medium and long-term returns.
  • Combined with the sustained share buybacks and forward dividend yields of 8.27%, JXN offers an excellent risk-reward ratio at these depressed levels.

woman thowing a bucket of water at her partner

Henrik Sorensen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The JXN Investment Thesis May Remain Volatile A Little Longer

The March 2023 banking crisis had naturally impacted the sentiments surrounding Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN), as witnessed in the plunge in its stock

JXN 2Y Stock Price

TradingView

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
6.91K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Yesterday, 10:06 PM
Investing Group
Comments (5.22K)
Are you sure this is the right time to buy a small cap financial stock when you are merely “cautiously optimistic” about the company? Probably better to play the big boys such as JPM, C, BLK, V, BX, PRU, CB and PNC.
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
Yesterday, 10:07 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (2.52K)
@ndardick Naturally, it all depends on the investors' risk tolerance. Eitherway, it looks attractive enough for a small position.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:18 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.22K)
@Juxtaposed Ideas That might be a perfect plan for someone with a greater pension for diversification, but I abhor what I call diworsification and prefer to buy larger cap stocks that are sufficiently attractive to buy a large position rather than a marginal stock that only warrants a small position. Personal preference without judgment.
R
Rhoda711
Yesterday, 10:04 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (718)
I was in and out if this stock.
I’ll wait a bit before buying again.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.