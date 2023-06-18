Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NVE Corp.: Strong Momentum Builds A Buy Case

Jun. 18, 2023 10:30 PM ETNVE Corporation (NVEC)1 Comment
Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
79 Followers

Summary

  • NVE Corporation is a solid investment in the spintronics market, with strong growth potential and a 91% YoY increase in revenue.
  • NVEC has a stable balance sheet, with a negative net debt and a total liabilities/cash ratio of 1.3, allowing for potential debt to fuel research and development.
  • Despite risks such as competition and supply-demand issues, NVEC's current valuation and strong growth make it a buy for investors seeking exposure to the rapidly growing market.
Gloved Hand Holding a Silicon Wafer in plastic holder box used in electronics for the fabrication of integrated circuits

kynny/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Rundown

NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC) certainly is a growth company as highlighted by their last earnings report. What NVEC offers is a solid investment into a niche market where they dominate. They have been able to convert their demand to revenue

This article was written by

Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
79 Followers
I write about companies that fascinate me and that also offers investors with potential as a long-term position. I primarily focus on the energy and banking sector but every now and again venture out to other sectors too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.