Invesco: Maintaining Strong Fundamentals After Its Rally, Still A 'Buy'

Jun. 18, 2023
Jishan Sidhu
Summary

  • Invesco experiences growth across all AUM channels and approaches, with a focus on scale-driven AUM growth leading to a significant increase in management fees.
  • Despite recent rally, Invesco remains undervalued and maintains strong scale fundamentals and a disciplined capital allocation strategy, making it a 'buy' recommendation.
  • Risks include poor retail sentiment, third-party risk, and accelerated margin compression, which have affected revenues and operating incomes.

Invesco Canadian Head Office building in Toronto.

JHVEPhoto

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) is a Atlanta, Georgia-based global investment and asset management firm, handling retail and institutional clients through its Invesco, Trimark, WL Ross & Co, and PowerShares brands.

AUM Breakdown

Invesco Q1'23 Presentation

Over the past quarter, the firm has

Q1 Performance

Invesco Q1'23 Presentation

Investment Thesis

Invesco Q1'23 Presentation

Invesco (Dark Blue) vs Industry & Market

Invesco (Dark Blue) vs Industry & Market (TradingView)

Comparable Companies

barchart.com

Relative Valuation

Alpha Spread

Diversification

Invesco Q1'23 Presentation

Cash Flow Movement

Invesco Q1'23 Presentation

Shareholder Returns

Invesco Q1'23 Presentation

Price Forecast

TradingView



Jishan Sidhu
I am a Canadian business student focused on quality long-only articles and searching for high-value companies. I have an event-driven focus, evaluating how equities perform under macro events, considering their financials and corporate strategy above all else.Through university clubs, I would also like to disclose my association with Francesco Infusino.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

