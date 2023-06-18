Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gold Fields: Unsuccessful Reserve Replacement In 2022

Jun. 18, 2023 11:07 PM ETGold Fields Limited (GFI)
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
27.37K Followers

Summary

  • Gold Fields reported a slight decline in mineral reserves in 2022, with exclusive mineral resources also declining on a year-over-year basis.
  • Fortunately, its key assets continue to have long mine lives like Tarkwa, Salares Norte, Cerro Corona, SD, Granny Smith, and St. Ives, and we should see some growth with Windfall (50%).
  • That said, while GFI has a large reserve base with one of the higher mineral reserve grades among its peers, I continue to see better value elsewhere in the sector.

Miner inside the access tunnel of an underground gold and copper mine.

tifonimages

It's been a mixed start to the year for the precious metals sector, with margins down on balance in Q1 2023 vs. Q1 2022 and slightly higher capex year-over-year, affecting free cash flow generation for most producers. Meanwhile, successfully replacing reserves was difficult, with

Cerro Corona Operations

Cerro Corona Operations (Company Website)

Gold Fields - Mineral Reserves, Exclusive M&I Resources & Exclusive Inferred Resources

Gold Fields - Mineral Reserves, Exclusive M&I Resources & Exclusive Inferred Resources (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Large Gold Producers - Mineral Reserves & Mineral Reserve Grade

Large Gold Producers - Mineral Reserves & Mineral Reserve Grade (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Gold Fields - Attributable Mineral Reserves by Mine

Gold Fields - Attributable Mineral Reserves by Mine (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

South Deep Mine

South Deep Mine (Company Presentation)

Gold Fields - Exclusive Mineral Resources By Mine

Gold Fields - Exclusive Mineral Resources By Mine (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

This article was written by

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
27.37K Followers
"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AEM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.