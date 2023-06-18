Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Striking Gold With Agnico Eagle Mines: Why I'm Looking To Invest

Jun. 18, 2023
Leo Nelissen
Summary

  • Gold is a tricky asset class to predict, with its value driven by macro headwinds and monetary policy expectations.
  • Agnico Eagle Mines is a well-managed gold miner with operations in politically stable regions, efficient operations, and a healthy balance sheet.
  • I believe that gold will become more attractive once the Fed is forced to cut rates. I recommend keeping an eye on Agnico Eagle Mines for a potential investment.

Gold ingot

mathieukor

Introduction

Gold is a fascinating asset class. While it doesn't pay dividends, it can be traded in many ways, either via physical coins and bars, exchange-traded funds, mining companies, futures, or even high-quality jewelry.

As fascinating as it

Image

Wall Street Journal

Figure 3: Gold prices often move the oppositive direction of Fed rate expectations

CME Group (NOT UPDATED)

Image

TradingView (COMEX Gold)

Image

CME Group

Image

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland

Image

Bloomberg

relates to Goldman Says Markets Too Optimistic on Pace of US Inflation Drop

Goldman Sachs

Image

Bloomberg

Image

Agnico Eagle Mines

Image

Agnico Eagle Mines

Image

Agnico Eagle Mines

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Finviz Chart

FINVIZ

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen
I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

