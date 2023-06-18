Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SPVM: Value And Momentum Mix Could Disappoint

Summary

  • SPVM's investment strategy is value-centered, with a momentum filter added.
  • It does not target quality names intentionally, but since the S&P 500 is the selection universe, high-profitability companies dominate the portfolio completely.
  • Growth is its Achilles heel, but in fairness, value strategies always have to sacrifice something.
  • I would not say that SPVM is a perfect pick for U.S. value exposure.

With the chain of ten consecutive rate increases now broken and the Fed assessing the effects of the tightening already done (obviously, not all its consequences are immediately visible yet), it is tough to recommend value stocks over

Financial data table

Financial data table

ETF returns data

Chart
Vasily Zyryanov is an individual investor and writer.He uses various techniques to find both relatively underpriced equities with strong upside potential and relatively overappreciated companies that have inflated valuation for a reason.In his research, he pays much attention to the energy sector (oil & gas supermajors, mid-cap, and small-cap exploration & production companies, the oilfield services firms), while he also covers a plethora of other industries from mining and chemicals to luxury bellwethers.He firmly believes that apart from simple profit and sales analysis, a meticulous investor must assess Free Cash Flow and Return on Capital to gain deeper insights and avoid sophomoric conclusions.While he favors underappreciated and misunderstood equities, he also acknowledges that some growth stocks do deserve their premium valuation, and its an investor's primary goal to delve deeper and uncover if the market's current opinion is correct or not.

