Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Light & Wonder: SciPlay And Further R&D Efforts Would Imply Undervaluation

Jun. 18, 2023 11:44 PM ETLight & Wonder, Inc. (LNW)SCPL
Chatool Investments profile picture
Chatool Investments
358 Followers

Summary

  • Light & Wonder's acquisition of SciPlay could bring more attention to the company's business model and potentially lead to a larger valuation.
  • SciPlay's impressive growth of 40.7% CAGR and average payer conversion of 10.3% could positively impact Light & Wonder's financial figures.
  • Risks include lower legislation efforts for iGaming, failed branding, and recession, but despite these risks, Light & Wonder appears undervalued.
Do you know how to play

StefaNikolic

Light & Wonder, Inc. (LNW) recently noted the acquisition of 100% of SciPlay (SCPL), which could, in my view, bring more attention to the business model of LNW. Considering that SciPlay saw growth of close to 40.7% CAGR in its business, I

This article was written by

Chatool Investments profile picture
Chatool Investments
358 Followers
Ex-institutional investor, I am currently a retired individual living in Europe. I don't offer financial advice. This is only my opinion about growth stocks, and some mining plays. -------- DISCLAIMER-----------My information and commentaries are not meant to be an endorsement or offering of any stock purchase. The materials and information provided by the author are not and should not be construed as an offer to buy or sell any of the securities named in the articles here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LNW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.