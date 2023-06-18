Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sega Sammy: Obscure But Firing On All Cylinders

Jun. 18, 2023 11:56 PM ETSega Sammy Holdings Inc. (SGAMF), SGAMY
Valkyrie Trading Society
  • Sega Sammy is valued for its Sammy, not its Sega along highly valued gaming peers, despite venerated IPs picking up and being leveraged into some good products.
  • Both businesses are picking up nicely, and Pachinko has some major support as Pachinko advertising laws make a change in a favourable direction.
  • Sega Sammy is less exposed to the JPY declines thanks to the presence of the Sonic IP world over.
  • Sega Sammy's valuation is way too low considering peer valuations and the cultural importance of the Sonic IP. Sega Sammy is mostly a gaming company and should be valued as such. Buy.
Activision Presents The Ultimate Fan Experience, Call Of Duty XP 2016

Rich Polk/Getty Images Entertainment

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) got an offer for 15x EV/EBITDA, and Rovio (OTC:ROVVF) got an offer around 13x EV/EBITDA. Whether in more traditional gaming or mobile gaming, multiples are high and they're high for the reasons

sega sammy results

Results and Forecasts (FY Pres)

sega sammy FY pres

Sales Trends from Releases (FY Pres)

sega sammy comps

Pachinko Comps (VTS)

If you thought our angle on this company was interesting, you may want to check out our idea room, The Value Lab.

Valkyrie Trading Society
A long-only voice with eclipsing growth through 2020 and 2022 bear markets.

Formerly Bocconi's Valkyrie Trading Society, seeks to provide a consistent and honest voice through this blog and our Marketplace Service, the Value Lab, with a focus on high conviction and obscure developed market ideas.

DISCLOSURE: All of our articles and communications, including on the Value Lab, are only opinions and should not be treated as investment advice. We are not investment advisors. Consult an investment professional and take care to do your own due diligence.

DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's former and/or current members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

