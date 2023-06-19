fcafotodigital/iStock via Getty Images

Since I rated Fortune Brands (NYSE:FBIN) a buy in June 2022, the stock has returned 37% compared to the S&P 500 return of 20.9%. A lot has changed at the company since my last analysis. The company separated its cabinets business, MasterBrand (MBC), via a tax-free spin-off transaction in December 2022. After this spin-off, the company changed its name from Fortune Brands Home and Security to Fortune Brands Innovations, and its stock ticker symbol changed from "FBHS" to "FBIN." The company has seen demand for its product drop due to high-interest rates and inflation. The housing market could see a boom if interest rates drop in the U.S. This could be a positive for the company. The stock and overall industrial sector have run great over the past year. It may be best for investors not to chase this rally and wait for a more reasonable valuation before buying Fortune Brands Innovations.

Demand waning in the face of economic headwinds

In Q1 2023, the company's sales decreased 9% y/y to $1.04 billion. The quarterly Operating income decreased by 27% y/y from $179.8 million in Q1 2022 to $136.7 million in Q1 2022. All three of the company's segments suffered from declining sales, with its Outdoor segment (e.g. Fiberon's decking products) which saw a decline of 16%. Its Water Innovations segment saw sales decrease by 8%. The company mentioned that reduced demand and seasonality impacted its sales. But, the first quarter sales were 24% higher than the same quarter in 2019, which is an excellent sign for the long-term demand for its products. The company is coming off of a strong 2021 and 2022, and it is only reasonable for sales growth to moderate to a lower long-term trend. The historic uptick in demand in 2021 and 2022 may be difficult to repeat soon.

The stock looks overvalued depending on the long-term growth assumptions for revenue and free cash flow. A discounted cash flow model estimates the per-share equity value at $58 (Exhibit 1). This model assumes a growth rate of 4%, a free cash flow margin of 8.6%, and a discount rate of 8%. An 8% discount rate may be a reasonable assumption, given the steep increase in interest rates over the past year. In fact, this rate may be a liberal assumption. The company carries a reasonable amount of debt with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.3x. The stock trades at a PE of 17.7x, and although this is lower than the market's PE, the stock may be fully valued. The company's revenue growth and variable profitability may require a lower valuation multiple. Given the estimate of $58 from the discounted cash flow model, a price closer to $55 or below may be more reasonable for the stock. It currently trades at $66.99.

Exhibit 1:

Fortune Brands Discounted Cash Flow Model (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

The dividend yield has dropped to 1.37% due to the company's performance over the past year. This yield is now lower than the S&P 500 Index yield of 1.5% and the 2-year U.S. Treasury yield of 4.7%. The low dividend yield is another reason to avoid the stock. The company's dividend payout ratio is 20%, a conservative and safe number. It has grown the dividend at a CAGR of 6% over the past three years compared to the Industrials sector median of 7.4%. I only consider stocks with a dividend yield above 2% and a safe payout ratio that can consistently grow the dividend at or above the inflation rate. It may be difficult for Fortune Brands to deliver consistent dividend growth when so much of its business depends on discretionary spending.

The industrial sector hits a 52-week high

The Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) hit a 52-week high of $202.82 on Friday, June 16, 2023. The Vanguard Industrials Index ETF companies trade at a weighted average PE of 18.7x and a PB ratio 3.8x. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) trades at a weighted average PE of 22.1x and a PB ratio 3.8x. There are 26 companies in the top 150 holdings in Industrials Index ETF that have gained over 50% over the past year (Exhibit 2). The RSI and MFI technical indicators show that the Industrial Index ETF is at or above overbought levels (Exhibit 3).

Exhibit 2:

Vanguard Industrials Index ETF Top Performers (As of June 17, 2023) (Barchart.com, Data Provided by IEX Cloud, Author Compilation)

Exhibit 3:

Vanguard Industrial Index ETF RSI and MFI Technical Indicators (Seeking Alpha)

Meanwhile, Fortune Brands has gained 14.8% compared to the median gain in the industrials sector of 19.6%. The median gain among the top 150 stocks in the Vanguard Industrials Index ETF is 28.8%. We may have the Federal government to thank for this extraordinary performance. For more than a year, Wall Street analysts and economists have been predicting a recession, and for more than a year, the U.S. economy and the stock market have defied those predictions.

The industrial sector is boosted by Federal spending

The euphoria surrounding AI has pushed the S&P 500 Index beyond 4,400, but it is still below its high of 4,791 achieved in December 2021. But, the strength in the industrials sector may be due to the Federal government's trillions in infrastructure spending, stimulus, and subsidies. The U.S. economy and the employment levels have remained strong in the face of high inflation and interest rates partly due to the Federal government spending that has splurged money on infrastructure, electric vehicles, renewable fuels, and semiconductor factories.

I am afraid that many of these projects would become white elephants when the stimulus money runs out. There is a reason why TSMC built the largest foundry in the world in Taiwan. Building such a facility is cheaper in Asia than in the U.S., and you gain massive economies of scale with such a large facility. Intel is now building foundries in Arizona and Ohio. Intel has also gotten subsidies from the German government to build a foundry there. Some of these investments are made in the name of national security in the face of persistent deterioration in the U.S.-China relationship and the prospect of China invading Taiwan. But, the national security benefits of these investments are questionable at best.

In the coming years, I don't see demand exploding to justify such redundant investments globally. This dog and pony show can go on for a few more years as these subsidies are expected to last a few more years, and the show may end with the economy slowing to a crawl, higher unemployment, and more enormous Federal deficits. The consumer is getting weaker every day due to their heavy debt load. The student loan repayments are due to start, which may be a minor headwind to the economy, but a headwind nevertheless. The credit card debt in the U.S. surpassed $1 trillion dollars with older Americans, closer to retirement, carrying high credit card balances.

Americans are burdened with ever-increasing health insurance and healthcare costs. Medical expenses are pushing more Americans into debt. America's population is aging, and with an aging population comes lower demand for goods and services. Japan, which has the highest proportion of people above 65 years, has seen its GDP grow by less than 2% annually and at or below 1.5% in most years. Immigration and comparatively high birth rates will increase the proportion of the youth population in the U.S. but not by much. The country's dependency ratio is rising and will continue to rise but not at Japan's pace (Exhibit 4).

Exhibit 4:

Public Pension Spending and Dependency Ratio (The Economist - "Japanese people need to put more aside for retirement")

People are living longer, but most haven't saved enough for retirement. The retirement age for collecting government-provided pensions is undoubtedly increasing across the developed world. France saw weeks of unrest when their government passed legislation to increase the retirement age. Politicians in the U.S. have avoided any action or even talk about reforming the Social Security system, but the current system will inevitably pay less by 2037. The Federal Government is now being sued by pharmaceutical companies for allowing Medicare to negotiate for lower drug prices. Pharmaceutical companies charge Americans the highest prices for drugs in the world.

In short, Americans should save more for their retirement and healthcare expenses, pay higher taxes, and prepare to receive fewer Social Security and Medicare benefits in future years. Interest rates may decrease if the savings rate were to increase in the U.S. Lower interest rates, in turn, could push more money into the markets driving the indexes higher and expanding valuation multiples. These significant headwinds are facing the U.S. consumer, and there will be less demand for products and services directly or indirectly produced by the industrial sector.

The industrials sector is trading at a 52-week high. Fortune Brands is trading at a slight discount to its industrials sector peers but above its five-year average P/E. The U.S. consumer is weak, but Federal government spending bolsters the economy. The lack of organic, consumer-driven growth should be a long-term concern for investors in the industrial sector. However, Fortune Brands may see a revival in demand if interest rates drop and consumers buy homes and invest in home renovations. The stock looks fully valued, and its dividend yield is too low. Long-term investors may have to wait for the stock to drop to $55 before considering it.