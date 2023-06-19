Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fortune Brands: Not Worth Chasing

Prasanna Rajagopal profile picture
Prasanna Rajagopal
1.06K Followers

Summary

  • Fortune Brands Innovations stock has returned 37% since my last analysis, but the company has seen product demand drop due to high-interest rates and inflation.
  • The dividend yield has dropped to 1.37%, making it less attractive for investors.
  • Long-term investors may want to wait for a more reasonable valuation before buying Fortune Brands Innovations.

Filling jug with water from the tap

fcafotodigital/iStock via Getty Images

Since I rated Fortune Brands (NYSE:FBIN) a buy in June 2022, the stock has returned 37% compared to the S&P 500 return of 20.9%. A lot has changed at the company since my last analysis. The company

Fortune Brands Discounted Cash Flow Model

Fortune Brands Discounted Cash Flow Model (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Vanguard Industrials Index ETF Top Performers (As of June 17, 2023)

Vanguard Industrials Index ETF Top Performers (As of June 17, 2023) (Barchart.com, Data Provided by IEX Cloud, Author Compilation)

Vanguard Industrial Index ETF RSI and MFI Technical Indicators

Vanguard Industrial Index ETF RSI and MFI Technical Indicators (Seeking Alpha)

Public Pension Spending and Dependency Ratio

Public Pension Spending and Dependency Ratio (The Economist - "Japanese people need to put more aside for retirement")

This article was written by

Prasanna Rajagopal profile picture
Prasanna Rajagopal
1.06K Followers
Prasanna Rajagopal comes with in-depth knowledge of the technology industry, having spent over 15 years in various sectors of the software industry. Prasanna loves to learn and write about business and investment opportunities in technology, media, retail, and industrial companies. Prasanna has a M.B.A. from UCLA Anderson School of Management, a M.S. in Industrial Engineering from Wichita State University and a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Madras.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VIS, FBIN, VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.