Expedia: Undervalued Heading Into Travel Season

Jun. 19, 2023 12:30 AM ETExpedia Group, Inc. (EXPE)1 Comment
Gary Alexander
Summary

  • Expedia is a promising investment due to strong travel demand and its cheaper valuation compared to Booking.com.
  • EXPE stock is working on integrating Vrbo and unifying its rewards programs under "One Key" to maximize marketing spend and boost its following.
  • Despite uncertainties, Expedia's Q1 earnings show growth in revenue and room nights booked, with potential for double-digit revenue growth in Q2 and Q3.

Travel Site Expedia To Buy Competitor Orbitz

Joe Raedle

Summer is upon us, and despite macroeconomic doldrums, most market-watchers are still expecting a banner travel season as consumers continue to catch up on post-pandemic travel. Airfare remains elevated, and hotel rooms and vacation homes remain in high demand with average daily

Chart
Data by YCharts

Expedia key highlights

Expedia key highlights (Expedia Q1 earnings release)

Expedia Q1 results

Expedia Q1 results (Expedia Q1 earnings release)

With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EXPE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

