A Dual Control System With The C/C Ratio And The S&P 500 Index

Introduction

"I am somewhat unique position where there are about 50-80 holdings which are all under their cost lines, so there are a number of the Loss Cohorts: Cohort # 1 (-1% to zero), Cohort # 2 (-5% to -2%), Cohort # 3 (-10% to 6%), and Cohort # 4 (-20% to -11%), and Cohort # 5 (over -21%)… As of Friday (Jun. 2nd), my nest egg consists of a) 3 Online Savings Accounts (69%), b) TD Ameritrade Brokerage Account (17%), and Charles Schwab Brokerage Account (14%)…" (From " Late Bull's 5-Year-Investment Plan: A Numerical Illustration" Jun. 05, 2023) As of Jun. 16th, my capital consists of a) 3 Online Savings (74%) (+5%), b) TD (18%) (+1%), and CS (8%) (-6%)" (From "The Pro Cycle Contrarian Approach: Does It Manage Cash Well?" Jun. 17, 2023)

Table 1: The C/C Ratio and The S&P 500 Index S&P 500 DATE TD CS C/C R CLOSE 06/02/23 17% 14% 69% 4,282.37 06/16/23 18% 8% 74% 4,417.25 NOTE 1. The source of the S&P 500 Index: Yahoo Finance. 2. Author made the table. Click to enlarge

The Focus

A Single Control System with the C/C Ratio only

"The C/C Ratio and the A-A Decision were mutually constrained: in a short term (in a couple of months), the A-A Decision would dictate by rebalancing toward a target allocation, leaving the C/C Ratio disrupted temporarily. while, in a near term (in a couple of weeks), the C/C Ratio is somewhat free to maneuver to take an advantage when any security is mis-priced, disregarding a target of the A-A Decision (i.e., a 60:40), on the other hand. Two well-diversified ETF Portfolios, however, were replaced by [three] online Savings accounts in 2020, so it becomes no longer available that the luxury of a dual system with two controls (A-A Decision and C/C Ratio), mutually well-constrained along in a short term (Trend) and in a near term (Momentum). (From "A Single System With The C/C Ratio And The Shadow A-A Decision" Oct. 13, 2022)

As a result, the C/C Ratio with the online savings accounts at Goldman Sachs Bank USA (Marcus) has become the only control since 2020.

The article focuses on Rebuilding A Dual Control System with the C/C Ratio and the S&P 500 Index.

The S&P 500 Index as a Proxy of a Group

"The current market can be visualized as a melting pot which is mixed by completely different origins and sources in terms of bears and bulls… I am quite surely a disappointed investor/trader, although the investing part (a total value of all Holdings, which is not a "Portfolio", But as "a Group") has recovered somewhat nicely, but the performance of an immediate-term trading is still awful. The Holdings are not selected for a Portfolio to accomplish your investment goal. The Group was bought for my trading purpose, randomly in a near term." (From "The Pro Cycle Contrarian Approach: Does It Manage Cash Well?" Jun. 17, 2023)

The Cap of the C/C Ratio

The current S&P 500 Index ($4,417.25 on Jun. 16, 2023) is just 7.9% shy of its all-time high ($4.796.56 on Jan. 03, 2022).

I want to put a cap of Cash as 80% or $4,800 of the S&P 500, whichever will come first.

All holdings don't sync upward at the same time. Tier # 1 leads, Tier # 2 follows, and Tier #3, and so on. Some holdings move to the opposite or some holders don't move at all.

This kind of divergency in price movements gives me room to adjust my trading actions on an uptrend. As adding more holdings, the C/C Ratio descends.

The Nadir of the C/C Ratio

The S&P 500 Index ($4,417.25 on Jun. 16, 2023) was 32.6% higher than a nadir of S&P 500 Index ($3,577.03 on Oct.12, 2022).

I want to stop buying when the C/C ratio is 50% or the S&P 500 Index is $3,600 whichever comes first.

The Market in a Few Months to Come

The conundrum in the strong Uptrend will be settled in a few months. All misaligned sectors, leaders, and laggers are placed the right way and with right prices.

We do not know how long it will take or what breaths they may yield. We must go along smoothly and very carefully until the bull road is paved tightly.

The Charles Schwab market Report on Jun. 16, 2023

"The stock market closed out this quarterly options expiration day on a downbeat note, but losses were still relatively slim when considering the big move up recently. The major indices spent most of the session oscillating around their flat lines before finding some downside momentum in the afternoon trade. Ultimately, they settled near their lows of the day. The S&P 500 for its part was able to maintain a posture above 4,400 on a closing basis. Treasuries also settled with losses despite the preliminary University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for June revealing a sharp drop in year-ahead inflation expectations to 3.3% from 4.2% -- the lowest since March 2021. The 2-yr note yield rose seven basis points to 4.71%. The 10-yr note yield rose four basis points to 3.77%. The move up in yields acted as a headwind for mega caps and other growth stocks. Mega caps had an outsized influence on index losses, but many other stocks also contributed. The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) fell 0.6% and the market-cap weighted S&P 500 fell 0.4%. " (The italics are emphases.)

Conclusion

I am really satisfied with the new dual control system with the C/C Ratio and the S&P 500 Index as a proxy of a group of all holdings. I just wondered how to control the level of Cash: I definitely don't want to have cash higher than 80% intuitively.

The A-A (Asset-Allocation) Decision is replaced by the S&P 500 Index: That's perhaps the only acceptable solution. So now, I am ready to do the lucrative trading when the time will be up.

Bears can win some battles, including some Big ones, but Bulls almost always win the war ultimately in the long haul.