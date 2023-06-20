Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Boston Properties: The Question Of Upside Or Income

Jun. 20, 2023 6:30 AM ETBoston Properties, Inc. (BXP)SPG2 Comments
R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Boston Properties is a property developer and operator with a primary focus on premier workplaces in the office sector.
  • Their actual growth of cash earnings has fallen well short of what they seem to project.
  • We explore why and end up recommending BXP for income investors but not for high upside.
REIT. Concept image of Business Acronym REIT as Real Estate Investment Trust. 3d rendering

Kwarkot

Lately every REIT I have explored looking toward possible ownership has proven to be a disappointment, most recently Crown Castle. It typically has seemed to me that one had to be satisfied with lower yields and/or less

Growth BXP

BXP

BXP quick facts

BXP

BXP FFO vs CfO

RP Drake

Operating cash flows BXP

RP Drake

FAD vs est BXP

RP Drake

Various CAGRs BXP

RP Drake

BXP developments and dispos

BXP

Buy build sell BXP

RP Drake

Debt ladder BXP

RP Drake

Dividend yield BXP

Seeking Alpha

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BXP,ARE,SPG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (2)

ISTJ Investor profile picture
ISTJ Investor
Today, 7:19 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.28K)
Interesting as always. If the bad news (e.g. jingle mail) if the office market peaks sometime in the next 18 months, I think we may see a more compelling entry point.

I wonder about the advantages vs. complexities of the JVs, financially and operationally. Do you think it’s worth it?
R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
Today, 7:24 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (5K)
@ISTJ Investor Thanks for the comment! Doing a JV, rather than selling a 100% of property, is another way to tap into present value to support further development. It also keeps the mortgage debt on those properties off the balance sheet, which helps with the credit rating.
Cheers!
Paul
