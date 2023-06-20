Kwarkot

Lately every REIT I have explored looking toward possible ownership has proven to be a disappointment, most recently Crown Castle. It typically has seemed to me that one had to be satisfied with lower yields and/or less margin of safety on the upside than what works for me now.

Imagine my surprise when, upon looking in depth at Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), I found a better story than anticipated.

There has been a dissonance in my understanding of BXP for some time, as follows. On the one hand, if you look at earnings, measured by per share Funds From Operations or FFO, you find that the CAGR for the 21 years from 2002 through 2022 was 2.1%. That is, frankly, an abysmally bad number.

On the other hand, for quite a few years Boston Properties has included a slide like this current one in their investor presentations:

The slide used to be more colorful, which was more fun. One has seen anticipated growth of Net Operating Income, or NOI, to be 7%, give or take. And since they have issued negligible new shares for many years, that should show up in per-share FFO.

But even looking only at the past decade, the FFO/sh growth is around 3%. This had me wondering whether the projection was systematically leaving out some ongoing and growing cost.

Part of the confusion turns out to be wrought by the usual villain: GAAP accounting. But growing costs enter too.

Let me share the story.

A Brief Primer on Boston Properties

BXP shows this slide providing a summary of some aspects of the company. They do not mention their BBB+ credit rating, which also matters.

The key words on that slide are “premier workplaces,” which is all that BXP owns. These do much better than the average office market when times are bad as they are today.

You can see that BXP is large — the largest office REIT [after properly excluding Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) from the category]. They are emphasizing new development in life sciences but that category remains barely above 10% of their total square feet.

BXP is a very active developer with current developments and redevelopments at 7% of their total owned square feet. Much more on this later.

As to earnings from operations, it is interesting that they do not highlight FFO on that slide. Instead they present Funds Available for Distribution, or FAD. More on this shortly.

The fact that FAD is less than a third of revenues highlights the relatively poor profitability of the office sector. There are a lot of costs.

Another element that complicates close analysis is that BXP has both substantial “noncontrolling interests” and substantial unconsolidated Joint Ventures, or JVs. It reminds me of Simon Property Group (SPG) with more bells and whistles.

You can get a more complete overview from their investor presentation, or from most of the articles published about them on SA each month. None of those that I recall address the details of actual cash earnings we explore below. To my mind cash earnings matter more than pictures of their buildings.

So What’s the Deal with Earnings Growth?

To look at earnings we start with a historical plot of FFO/sh and of per-share Cash from Operations, or CfO/sh. These will track closely if nothing is strange in the accounting buried in FFO. Here is what we see:

RP Drake

In a simple world, CfO/sh would be a bit larger than FFO/sh because of the add back of stock-based compensation. For BXP the world is clearly not simple.

It is curious that neither of these measures was growing prior to the GFC but I did not choose to explore that. Two things are very notable starting in 2010.

First, FFO differs substantially from CfO and the sign of the difference changes after 2017. What this is telling you is that a significant portion of FFO is from non-cash items that are introduced by GAAP accounting.

On top of that, the value of FFO producing the blue curve, taken from TIKR (but equal to that on SA and likely all computer-based aggregators) is not FFO to common, which is what you want to know. What you get from the aggregators is FFO to the operating partnership.

In addition, the ownership by operating partners who have contributed properties to BXP is not typical. One usually sees “OP units” that get the same payouts as the common stock (the “LP units”).

Here it is messier but total FFO, at least recently, runs about 10% larger than FFO to common. So if you like FFO multiples you should adjust the one on the SA page upward by 10%. (I prefer multiples on actual cash earnings, discussed later.)

Second, the CAGR of the two curves shown above is very different after 2010. While FFO/sh grows at a CAGR below 3%, CfO/sh grows at a CAGR above 6%. This is the difference between being a weakly growing REIT and one of the faster growers. What’s more, the growth of CfO/sh is in the range of the projections BXP tends to give for growth of NOI.

It is also a challenge to reconcile the differences in FFO and CfO. For most REITs, I find that the comparison is pretty easy to make with at most a small number of mysteries, as in my recent look at Crown Castle. Here the complexities in FFO relate mainly to noncontrolling interests while those in CfO do not.

So the difference in FFO vs CfO reflects both GAAP distortions of revenues in FFO and impacts of the structural complexity of BXP, in addition to the usual non-cash compensation item. My perspective is that serious investors can believe the cash number but should just ignore FFO as fantasy.

All that said, we noted above that what BXP brags about is FAD. Let’s explore that.

Cash Flows Show How BXP Operates

The cash flows associated with REITs often show up in very confusing ways on aggregators such as TIKR or SA, which gloss over much relevant detail. This is especially true of Cash from Investing. I pulled all that detail from the 10-Ks to produce the following.

The main difference between CfO and FAD should be the capex required for building upkeep and for re-tenanting. This is referred to in total here as Operating Capex or OCX. Those items are included in this chart:

RP Drake

The green bars show the CfO. Most of it goes to pay dividends, shown in purple. In some years, but not recently, the total dividends are increased by special dividends related to other taxable income.

Nearly all of the rest goes to OCX. The capital improvements of owned buildings and tenant improvements for new tenants are shown in pink and gold, respectively.

On the operating side, BXP earns cash, sustains operations, and pays dividends. Very little is left over to support earnings growth, which we discuss later.

A first estimate of FAD would be CfO less the OCX seen in the bar chart. You have to chop a lot of wood to get the reported FAD numbers onto an annual plot. I did that for a few years to generate this:

RP Drake

The dots showing the FAD reported by BXP are not far from the estimate of cash earnings as CfO minus OCX. And the dividends, shown in purple, run in the ballpark 80% of FAD (although closer to 70% for 2022).

This highlights a point often missed in articles. A great-looking FFO payout ratio means nothing about the payout ratio of actual cash earnings.

It is remarkable how often the payout ratio of cash earnings comes out in the 80% ballpark. For many REITs, the payout is not nearly as “safe” as the payout ratio based on FFO makes it seem.

For BXP, FAD is less than a third of revenues as we noted above. So a revenue drop of less than 10% would imply that the dividend could not be fully paid from their average level of cash earnings.

But BXP has some insulation in their average lease term of 7.6 years, so that even 50% rent drops on renewals could be tolerated for some time. Disaster would strike only if substantial numbers of tenants start going bankrupt.

When one starts to look for CAGRs of these various items, one gets a set of diverse numbers. Here are CAGRs from 2013 through 2022:

RP Drake

The rows shaded blue show the earnings measures discussed above. FFO/sh increases much less than CfO/sh, which is the more credible one. The row shaded yellow shows the really important point. OCX increased much more rapidly than CfO.

This shows us what was missing in the first slide from BXP shown above. Growth of NOI is fine, but if OCX is growing more rapidly than NOI, then growth of FAD/sh will be smaller. I did not choose to try to sort out the differences between the two rows shaded orange. They are not reconciled from the same starting point. What matters is that growth of cash earnings is in the 3% to 4% ballpark.

In this context one can see that the dividend, in the row shaded green, has grown at an unsustainable rate, though not by a lot. Considering that earnings in 2023 are apparently flat with 2022 and that near-term years appear challenging, significant dividend growth seems unlikely anytime soon.

Build, Buy, and Sell

Despite all the above, BXP does not see themselves primarily as an operator of real estate. They see themselves as a developer.

This becomes really clear from a look at the rest of their cash flows. BXP provides this summary of everything except where the cash comes from.

BXP

We see that they are pushing $1B/year in developments and that mostly acquisitions roughly balance dispositions. There is nuance about that, though.

BXP often acquires properties with the intent to redevelop them. Current examples include the two properties on Binney Street in Cambridge, Massachusetts. They say this about them in the most recent 10-Q:

On January 5, 2023, the Company commenced the development of 290 Binney Street, an approximately 566,000 net rentable square foot laboratory/life sciences project in Cambridge, Massachusetts. 290 Binney Street is 100% pre-leased to AstraZeneca. On January 30, 2023, the Company commenced the redevelopment of 300 Binney Street at Kendall Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts. 300 Binney Street consisted of an approximately 195,000 net rentable square foot premier workplace that is being redeveloped into approximately 236,000 net rentable square feet of laboratory/life sciences space. The project is 100% pre-leased to the Broad Institute.

In addition, BXP operates at times as a merchant builder, saying this in the Q1 2023 earnings call:

We're going to focus on premier workplaces in the office segment. We're going to continue to focus on our life science portfolio, and we're also going to focus on residential development, probably more as a merchant builder as opposed to a long-term owner.

Part of what has been going on is to create a lot of value by development and redevelopment, and to help fuel further of both by selling some properties. Here are all the related cash flows:

RP Drake

We will work our way slowly through this rather complex plot. Each year has three stacks of bars for sources of cash, uses of cash, and changes in cash. None of the operating sources or uses discussed above are included.

If we start with 2011, there were three sources of cash. These were sale of stock (red), new debt (gray), and net dispositions (dark blue). In that year, some of the money went to construction (light blue) and the rest built up cash (green).

Then in 2012 net acquisitions (yellow) used up much of that cash. There was also some stock issued and some construction.

You can see in 2020 and 2021 the response to the pandemic. BXP took on debt and increased cash in 2020 and then paid down that debt with the cash in 2021. They also took on new debt in 2021 consistent with the pattern shown by the gray bars in nearby years, so the net change in debt was small that year.

Now if you look across all the years, you can see trends. First, there is always construction in progress (light blue for BXP Inc. and orange for the JVs). This is the point, for BXP.

Second, there are far more dark blue bars for years with net dispositions than yellow bars for years with net acquisitions. BXP recycles capital to fund their development. This has been possible because of the value that development creates.

Third, there is little red and it is a long time ago. BXP has had no need to issue stock. They take their profits, mainly via dispositions, pair them with new debt (gray bars), and keep right on building.

Across the past decade, the net new debt plus the net of acquisitions and dispositions balance the new construction and capital provided to the JVs.

The properties produced often become part of the properties BXP is operating. The dispositions come opportunistically from across all of their properties.

Much of the ongoing construction is pre-leased. At the moment, BXP has otherwise slowed down the development engine but still is working on a multi-year pipeline. The slowdown will impact earnings growth for however long the office sector is a mess.

Let’s summarize the operations and development parts of the story. BXP operates profitably and can afford their dividend. They develop actively and will do so where and when this makes economic sense.

However, even in the good times of the 2010s, the growth of cash earnings by BXP ran in the ballpark of 3.5%. This is not terrible for a REIT, but is far short of the 7% one seems to expect from the NOI story.

The main reason for the slower growth was increasing OCX. OCX averaged 34% of NOI from 2013 through 2022. That is a big fraction.

It peaked at 55% in 2015 and has come down more recently. (The CAGRs above, though, were based on the endpoints.) So long as the fraction stays stable, growth of cash earnings from here can proceed at a higher rate.

That said, my view is that the bar has been raised for what constitutes a premier workplace, increasing such costs. I doubt that the bar is coming back down from here.

Debt Management

The above discussion covers things that have not been a concern for me personally about BXP, but does clear up some previous confusion. In fact, the forward growth story, once the premier-workplace sector recovers, is better than what the very-long-term growth rates led me to expect.

My primary concerns related to debt. Here is the figure from the Q1 2023 BXP Supplemental displaying their debt maturity ladder (which they do not even show in the current investor presentation):

RP Drake

The image from BXP shows all debt only in blue, without the highlights I added. Looking at that blue-only display, one sees not only half a $B in debt due this year, but also a total of $8.3B due in the next five years.

That’s more than half their total debt. And compared to their FAD of below $1B, it seems uncertain that the debt could be paid off in bad times.

But reality is more positive. The red boxes I added highlight an unsecured term loan due in 2024 and an unsecured line of credit due in 2026.

The line of credit is almost entirely undrawn, too. It represents liquidity against need or opportunity.

With very high probability, the term loan and line of credit will be rolled. They are valuable assets for the consortia of lenders that provide them.

The magenta boxes highlight the two mortgage loans that are part of the capital stack. If these can’t be rolled, the associated properties will go back to the lender.

What is left is between $500M and $1B per year of fixed-rate debt in the form of senior unsecured notes. My main concern is that the notes for 2023 are due Sept. 1, less than 3 months from now.

Financial Crises are never foreseen and can last 3 months or longer. To my mind a REIT takes a small but needless risk in letting debt maturities get that short.

The risk is reduced by several factors. The line of credit is a contract, and in theory would enable BXP to cover the Notes due this year and next.

Beyond that, CEO Owen Thomas addressed the basic issue in the Q1 2023 earnings call, as follows:

We have received recent inquiries about our funding sources and needs, which is understandable in the current market environment. We currently hold elevated levels of liquidity and have access to both the unsecured debt market and private secured mortgage market for select assets, albeit at higher rates and spreads than a year ago. We could also monetize select residential assets and attract JV partners into our lease development pipeline. Our internal discussions on funding strategy are not about whether we are able to access capital but rather how to best select and sequence our capital raising options to minimize costs and maximize flexibility.

CFO Michael LaBelle went into more detail about the credit markets. I think he made a good case that the media stories about closed markets are quite overblown. Surprise, surprise.

This all leaves me less concerned about the near-term risks associated with the debt. But I still think it is bad form to wait this long to do something about a near-term maturity.

One final note is relates to what if interest rates stay high. Refinancing say $700M per year at with an interest rate increment of 3% creates incremental interest costs of $21M.

Such an increase would be about 1% of NOI and 2.5% of FAD. This would be annoying but not devastating. This, rather than OCX growth, could turn out to be the headwind the turns 7% NOI growth into much less FAD growth during the next several years. Or not, as interest rates are unlikely to stay this high.

Valuation

The bottom line for me is that BXP will almost certainly avoid disaster with their debt. They will grow FAD/sh. The CAGR will probably be above 2%, might reach 4%, but is really unlikely to be 7%.

In short, BXP has been and will remain a low-growth REIT. One has to wonder what the market was thinking in pricing them below a 3% dividend yield at times during the past decade.

If one brings a simple perspective to valuation, one can draw on the reality that REITs should generally produce returns in the high single digits, for unchanging earnings multiples. So with growth rates of cash earnings in the 2% to 4% ballpark, dividend yields should be 6% to 8%.The current rate is 7.2%, so BXP seems fairly priced.

We can look at discounted cash flows for an alternative valuation. We have been in an era of discount rates near 10% for REITs, but if treasuries stay higher this could go to say 12%.

Using the simple model of indefinite growth at 3%, with that range of discount rates, one finds an earnings multiple of 11.4x to 14.2x. If you consider FAD/sh to be cash earnings, which makes sense to me, that gets you a price range from $60 to $75 based on 2022 numbers. Also note that the indefinite-growth model will over-estimate value.

The current ratio of FAD to (base, reported) FFO is about 70%. This would put a sensible FFO multiple at 8x to 10x. We are at 7.6x now.

From these perspectives there may not be any upside from here. But if valuations were to go back to the range of the 2010s, there could be 30%. A return to the high of 2021 (more than a double) would represent a market that was once again delusional about the value.

I end up concluding that BXP is today a better choice for income investors than I had thought, because their debt is less of a threat. But for upside investors it could prove to be a disappointment.

Who knows, though. Perhaps the market will recover its previous delusions about the value of income-generating assets in the office sector.

Had I done this project a few weeks sooner, BXP would now be in my portfolio. But my previous viewpoint had me holding out for a 9% yield.

In pursuit of that I sold some July puts with a $45 strike. Later I bought them back as the price came up, netting a couple bucks a share over a few weeks.

My hope now would be to get this stock at a bit higher yield than where it stands. So last week I sold some July puts with a $55 strike. We will see how that turns out.