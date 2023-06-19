Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Amazon: How To Evaluate The High P/E Stock

Jun. 19, 2023 12:59 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)
LEL Investment LLC
Summary

  • Investors often struggle when they wish to invest in a leading company but find that its stock consistently trades at a high valuation multiple.
  • Despite a significant drop from its past five-year average of 190 times earnings, Amazon's forward P/E ratio is still high at 81 times earnings.
  • This article provides a framework for long-term investors to develop an investment strategy for expensive yet fundamentally strong stocks.

Group of business people analyzing a graph in the office.

BraunS/E+ via Getty Images

A tough nut to crack

Many investors are unsure of how to correctly value Amazon. At a glance, Amazon's valuation multiples are high compared to the sector median. Despite a significant drop from its past five-year average of

Valuation multiple

Valuation multiple (Seeking Alpha)

Revenues and profits by segments

Revenues and profits by segments (AMZN)

Revenues breakdown

Revenues breakdown (AMZN)

Amazon Clinic

Amazon Clinic (Amazon)

Peers margin

Peers margin (Companies filings)

AWS market share in cloud infrastructure

AWS market share in cloud infrastructure (Statista)

Sizing Cloud Shift

Sizing cloud shift (Gartner)

Sensitivity analysis

Sensitivity analysis (LEL Investment)

Generative AI Revenue

Generative AI Revenue (Bloomberg)

Generative AI Market Opportunity

Generative AI Market Opportunity (Bloomberg)

Sensitivity test

Sensitivity test (LEL Investment)

Sensitivity test

Sensitivity test (LEL Investment)

US Retail sales

US Retail sales (US Census Bureau)

Wireless Carplay

Wireless Carplay (Temu)

Wireless Carplay

Wireless Carplay (Amazon)

This article was written by

LEL Investment LLC
Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and enjoy investing along the way.Our approach is investing in companies making difference and creating phenomenon value for human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors to achieve sustainable and long-term financial success.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

