Invesco: Revisiting Upside, Upgrade To Buy

Jun. 19, 2023 1:14 AM ETInvesco Ltd. (IVZ)
Wolf Report
Summary

  • I initially recommended Invesco as a "BUY" but turned cautious about the company's valuation and future estimated upside in November 2022.
  • I rotated Invesco in early 2023, avoiding the negative RoR during the banking and financial crisis.
  • My strategy of setting "Trim" targets for investments and reinvesting in undervalued assets has led to long-term outperformance.
Invesco sign is seen on their Canadian Head Office building in Toronto.

Dear subscribers/followers

I've reviewed Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) a number of times here on Seeking Alpha - initially calling the company a "BUY" to some very good trends, but then going tepid on the company about 7 months back in November of 2022. The reason

Seeking Alpha IVZ RoR

Seeking Alpha IVZ RoR (Seeking Alpha)

IVZ revenue/net

IVZ revenue/net (GuruFocus)

IVZ IR

IVZ IR (IVZ IR)

IVZ IR

IVZ IR (IVZ IR)

IVZ IR

IVZ IR (IVZ IR)

IVZ FactSet Forecast Accuracy

IVZ FactSet Forecast Accuracy (F.A.S.T. Graphs)

IVZ Upside

IVZ Upside (F.A.S.T. Graphs)

