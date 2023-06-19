Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Starwood Property: Rising Above The Mayhem

Jun. 19, 2023 10:00 AM ETStarwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD)7 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Starwood Property stock has recovered most of its March losses, with its valuation normalizing further as buyers capitalized on its attractive forward dividend yields in May.
  • Management kept its income investors on board by demonstrating confidence and resolve to retain its dividend. As such, dip buyers likely garnered the confidence to buy more.
  • STWD's forward dividend yield of 9.9% is still not aggressive and has a reasonable buffer against the 10Y Treasury yield, which last printed at 3.77%.
  • With STWD surging over the past five weeks, a pullback is expected, but I assessed that STWD likely bottomed out in May. Investors should capitalize on a possible dip to buy more.
  • Ultimate Growth Investing members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Yield and interest rates moves up.

Torsten Asmus

Investors in leading diversified mREIT Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) experienced a massive battering in March as the market de-rated Starwood and its peers.

However, dip buyers who braved the storm in the recent banking crisis and bought

STWD price chart (weekly)

STWD price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
25.38K Followers
Sifting through the ultimate growth stocks for your portfolio

Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.

Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.

JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022

About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore and currently holds the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.

My LinkedIn

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

T
TheWallStreetKid
Today, 11:16 AM
Comments (869)
If you do not own STWD and you are over age 45 you are completely clueless. If you are over 30 and under age 45 and you do not own STWD you need to wake
up and shake that cognitive dissonance out of your head.
b
40buick
Today, 11:08 AM
Comments (276)
Long since 2016. The divi’s just keep rolling in.
V
Valuestocks007
Today, 11:05 AM
Premium
Comments (9.1K)
Thanks for the update! I really like this one and when Barry went on CNBC and the earnings report.. and said we can pay the dividend for at least a year with nothing coming it .. that was a good sign. Long STWD! (My only regret I don't have more and didn't get enough as it went lower!)
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Today, 11:14 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (5.68K)
@Valuestocks007 You are welcome! Barry's a solid CEO, giving investors the confidence to buy the dips, putting his credibility on the line. That's what investors are looking for.
v
vernon18
Today, 10:15 AM
Premium
Comments (544)
GO STWD!
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Today, 11:13 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (5.68K)
@vernon18 It's time to retake the bullish bias.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.