Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lovesac: Increasing Customer Loyalty Through Reverse Compatibility Innovations

Jun. 19, 2023 2:03 AM ETThe Lovesac Company (LOVE)1 Comment
A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
524 Followers

Summary

  • The Lovesac Company has an attractive business model incentivising repeat purchases and upgrades in a competitive furniture industry.
  • LOVE stock has a healthy balance sheet, a growing number of new customers, and YoY sales increasing by 9% despite industry challenges.
  • Although cautious of industry headwinds, management projects FY 2024 EPS to range between $1.83 and $2.24.

NYFW: The Shows 2022 - IMG Partners - February 15

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) is a small-cap furniture stock with a market cap of $362.16 million that released its Q1 2024 earlier this month. It has been steadily increasing its top-line results amidst industry headwinds. Although

graph

Historic stock trend (SeekingAlpha.com)

slide

New customer count (Investor presentation 2023)

website

Lovesac offerings (lovesac.com)

slide

Lifetime value of customers (Investor presentation 2023)

slide

Technological advancements and shipping (Investor presentation 2023)

table

Q1 2024 Earnings (SeekingAlpha.com)

table

EPS per quarter history (SeekingAlpha.com)

table

Annual revenue and gross profit trend (SeekingAlpha.com)

table

Profitability versus peers (SeekingAlpha.com)

table

Revenue growth versus peers (SeekingAlpha.com)

table

Quant rating (SeekingAlpha.com)

This article was written by

A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
524 Followers
I am a 33-year-old globe trotting nomad with a business education who loves to discover new ideas for long and short term investments."Stop hoping for a promotion that's not coming. Instead, start a business at which you want to work." Sallie Krawcheck

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.