Trulieve Cannabis: Bears Might Be Right, But They've Gone Too Far

Summary

  • Trulieve's current price-to-sales multiple is at its lowest-ever level since it went public in 2018.
  • The company generated positive operating cash flow during its first quarter and is expected to generate positive free cash flow for the full 2023 fiscal year.
  • Market appetite for higher-risk cannabis tickers might be set to improve if no more interest rate hikes happen this year.

Marijuana plant bud

Yarygin/iStock via Getty Images

Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF) is down 40% since I last covered the company earlier this year. The catalysts for the decline are still pertinent but the bearishness has likely gone too far. Trulieve's current market at $743 million now

FOMC rate move probability

CME FedWatch Tool

Trulieve Cannabis Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Income Statement

Trulieve Cannabis Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Form 10-Q

This article was written by

The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

