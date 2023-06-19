Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tyson Foods: Attractive Valuation On Strong Fundamentals And Insider Buying

Jun. 19, 2023 2:32 AM ETTyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)
IM Investing profile picture
IM Investing
76 Followers

Summary

  • Tyson Foods, the largest U.S. producer of processed meat and protein-based products, is trading at an attractive valuation in my opinion.
  • The company is well-diversified, supplying major restaurant and fast-food chains, retailers, and prisons, and is looking to expand internationally.
  • The stock took a nose dive after Q2 earnings and is down 19% year to date.

Tyson Foods

RiverNorthPhotography

Thesis

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) is the largest U.S. producer of processed chicken, beef, pork, and protein-based products. In my opinion, the company is currently trading at an attractive valuation of 7.45x EV/EBITDA. I believe that Tyson Foods' business

Tyson Foods sales by channel

Created by the author using Q2 23 Filings

TSN's insider buying

Dataroma

This article was written by

IM Investing profile picture
IM Investing
76 Followers
I'm a college sophomore majoring in finance. I fell in love when I was about 17 years old. Ever since, my goal has been to find high-quality, cash-generating, and dominant businesses and own them to maximize returns. Feel free to contact me at iminvesting0@gmail.com.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.