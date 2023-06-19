Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
OPEC Update, June 2023

Jun. 19, 2023 2:49 AM ETDBE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, OILX, UCO
Summary

  • OPEC crude output was revised lower in April 2023 by 74 kb/d compared to last month’s report and March 2023 OPEC crude output was revised lower by 21 kb/d.
  • Preliminary data indicates that global liquids production in May decreased by 1.02 mb/d to average 100.2 mb/d compared with the previous month.
  • The call on OPEC for 2023 has risen by 40 kb from last month’s OPEC estimate due to a reduced estimate for non-OPEC liquids output plus OPEC NGL and non-conventional output and an increase in the estimate for oil demand in 2023.

oil barrels with chart in the investment market data business 3d illustration

kaedeezign

A guest post by D Coyne

The OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) for June 2023 was published recently. The last month reported in most of the OPEC charts that follow is May 2023 and output reported for OPEC nations

OPEC 13

Figure 1

OPEC crude oil production

Figure 2

Algeria

Angola

Republic of Congo

Equatorial Guinea

Gabon

Iran

Iraq

Libya

Kuwait

Nigeria

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Venezuela

OPEC crude production and world oil supply development

Figure 3

OECD commercial stocks

Figure 4

supply/demand balance for 2022, mb/d

Figure 5

supply/demand balance for 2023

Figure 6

US tight oil production growth, mb/d

Figure 7

OPEC Hubbert Model

Figure 8

OPEC

Figure 9

This article was written by

Ron Patterson and Guests profile picture
Ron Patterson and Guests
1.59K Followers
Ron Patterson is a retired Computer Engineer. He spent five years in Saudi Arabia working for Saudi ARAMCO. He has followed the peak oil story since 2000. Ron started blogging on peak oil in 2013. His web site, PeakOilBarrel.com is one of the most followed blogs on the subject. Ron's interest are geology, biology, paleontology, and ecology. His hobbies are blogging and kayak sailing. Ron is now retired and turned over the administration of the site to Dennis Coyne. Ron is still an active participant on the site and guests now provide timely posts.

