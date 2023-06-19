Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Extreme Valuations, Slowing Growth, And Rising Yields Make Tech Stocks A Dangerous Bet

Jun. 19, 2023 3:30 AM ETNASDAQ 100-Index (NDX), QQQMSFT, VGT
Stuart Allsopp
Summary

  • NASDAQ 100 valuations are not nearly as extreme as they were at the 2000 peak, but at 40x free cash flows, they are still extremely expensive.
  • Such valuations can only be justified by rapid growth, but real sales growth has been trending lower for years and sits at just 2% y/y.
  • The risks posed by this combination of expensive valuations and slowing growth are heightened by the rise in corporate bond yields, which suggests significant declines in the QQQ are likely.

Nasdaq Stock Exchange billboard at Times square in New York City

tobiasjo/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The outlook for the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) is arguably the most negative it has ever been outside of the very peak of the dot com bubble in 2000. Valuations on the QQQ, which tracks

Chart

NDX Price/Earnings and Price/Free Cash Flow (Bloomberg)

Chart

NDX Capex, % of Revenue and % of Operating Cash Flow (Bloomberg)

Chart

Yellow: NDX FCF Margin. Pink: NDX Profit Margin. Green: SPX Profit Margin (Bloomberg)

Chart

US Corporate Profits, % of GDP and % of Gross Savings (Bloomberg)

Chart

Nominal Sales Divided By Number Of Constituents (Bloomberg)

Chart

Bloomberg

Chart

Market Size Vs Valuation (Bloomberg, Author's calculations)

Chart

Bloomberg, Author's Calculations

Chart

US High Yield Bond Yield Vs NDX FCF Yield (Bloomberg)

Chart

MSFT Free Cash Flow Yield (Bloomberg)

Chart

NDX FCF Yield And NDX Implied Call Volatility (Bloomberg)

This article was written by

Stuart Allsopp
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of QQQ, VGT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

