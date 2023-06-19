Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Do High Interest Rates Fix High Inflation? A Data-Driven Look

Jun. 19, 2023 3:30 AM ETSPY, TLT, EEM, EFA, GLD
Lyn Alden Schwartzer profile picture
Lyn Alden Schwartzer
Summary

  • Inflation can be caused by a combination of money supply growth and significant changes in productivity or resource abundance, with high interest rates helping to slow down bank lending and incentivize entities to hold currency.
  • High interest rates can exacerbate deficit-driven inflation, particularly during eras with large sovereign debts and deficits, leading to a complex situation for central banks to manage.
  • The current environment in many developed countries, including the US, requires low interest rates to avoid exacerbating fiscal-driven money creation, but low rates in an inflationary resource-constrained situation could encourage excess bank lending or lead to a spike in import and energy prices.
Firefighters extinguishing an industrial fire

THEGIFT777

In prior articles and newsletters, I’ve explored the causes of consumer price inflation over time.

In short, the rate of consumer price inflation in an economy comes from a combination of 1) money supply growth and 2) significant changes in productivity

Oil to Gold Ratio

Lyn Alden (data by U.S. EIA)

Oil to USD Ratio

Lyn Alden

Sources of Money Creation

Lyn Alden

M2 vs CPI

Lyn Alden

Century Chart

Lyn Alden

Do High Interest Rate Fix High Inflation Chart

St. Louis Fed

Scatterplot

St. Louis Fed

Policy Response

St. Louis Fed

Taylor Rule

St. Louis Fed

Turkey CPI

Trading Economics

Turkey M2

Trading Economics

Argentina CPI

Trading Economics

Argentina M2

Trading Economics

Federal Debt to GDP

Congressional Budget Office

U.S. Fiscal Deficit

CRFB

Interest Expense

St. Louis Fed

I share model portfolios and exclusive analysis on Stock Waves. Members receive exclusive ideas, technical charts, and commentary from three analysts. The goal is to find opportunities where the fundamentals are solid and the technicals suggest a timing signal. We're looking for the best of both worlds, high-probability investing where fundamentals and technicals align. 









With a background that blends engineering and finance, I cover value investing with a global macro overlay. My focus is on long-term fundamental investing, primarily in equities but also in precious metals and other asset classes when appropriate.

.

My work can be found at LynAlden.com, ElliotWaveTrader.net, and within the Seeking Alpha marketplace where I work with the Stock Waves team to blend their technical analysis with my fundamental analysis for high-probability long-term setups.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

