The 1-Minute Market Report June 17, 2023

Erik Conley
Summary

  • The S&P 500 finished Thursday, June 15 at its highest level in 14 months, and its fifth consecutive weekly gain.
  • The long-suffering Commodities asset class led the way higher last week, but is down YTD and since the October low.
  • The top 7 stocks in the S&P 1500 by market cap (big tech names, like Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet) are seeing a strong up move.
  • This year's rally has now become a new bull market, after gaining more than 20% from the October 2022 low.

Originally published on June 17, 2023

In today's issue of the 1-Minute Market Report, I examine the asset classes, sectors, equity groups, and ETFs that led the market higher last week. By keeping an eye on the leaders, we can get a sense of

S&P 500 Since October 2022 Low

Asset Class Returns June 16, 2023

Equity sector performance

Equity Group Performance

Top ETFs 6-16-2023

Erik Conley
Trader, analyst & portfolio manager, from 1975 - 2001. Former head of equity trading at Northern Trust Co. in Chicago. Now a private investor, founder of a nonprofit investor advocacy firm, and private investing coach. It gives me great satisfaction to teach retail investors the same skills and strategies that I used with my high net worth clients as a private wealth manager. It may be a cliche, but giving something back to the community is more rewarding to me than helping very rich people get even richer.

