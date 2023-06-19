Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
DGRW: The Only Dividend Growth ETF That's Outperforming The Rising S&P 500

Radar Insights profile picture
Radar Insights
536 Followers

Summary

  • Quality and dividend growth stocks are expected to perform well in a slowing economy.
  • WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund ETF is the best-performing dividend growth ETF.
  • These companies have strong balance sheets and low default risk, making them valuable during economic downturns.

Hand putting virtual quality assurance and arrow which print screen on wooden cube for quality enhancement of guarantee product and ISO service concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

We like quality stocks and dividend growth stocks. Both can be expected to perform when things get more difficult. The tough get going when the going gets tough. The best-performing dividend growth ETF is the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Figure 1: Total return chart

Figure 1: Total return chart (Author)

Figure 2: Bull and bear markets

Figure 2: Bull and bear markets (BlackRock)

Figure 3: Business cycle

Figure 3: Business cycle (Westwood)

Figure 4: Trends

Figure 4: Trends (Author)

Figure 5: Total return chart

Figure 5: Total return chart (Author)

Figure 6: Dividend paying constituents

Figure 6: Dividend paying constituents (WisdomTree)

Figure 7: Market cap allocation

Figure 7: Market cap allocation (WisdomTree)

Figure 8: Top 20 U.S. Dividend Payers

Figure 8: Top 20 U.S. Dividend Payers (WisdomTree)

Figure 9: Top 10 Holdings DGRW

Figure 9: Top 10 Holdings DGRW (WisdomTree)

Figure 10: Sector allocation DGRW

Figure 10: Sector allocation DGRW (WisdomTree)

Figure 11: Top 10 Technology Holdings DGRW

Figure 11: Top 10 Technology Holdings DGRW (WisdomTree)

Figure 12: Portfolio characteristics

Figure 12: Portfolio characteristics (WisdomTree)

Figure 13: Portfolio characteristics

Figure 13: Portfolio characteristics (WisdomTree)

Figure 14: Trends Author

Figure 14: Trends Author (Author)

Figure 15: Total return chart

Figure 15: Total return chart (Author)

This article was written by

Hi, I’m a private investor and a teacher. I like to program and the stock markets are a fertile playground for data analysis and visualisation and this helps me take well-informed decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in DGRW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

