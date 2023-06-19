Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
What My 30+ Years As A Real Estate Investor Taught Me

Jun. 19, 2023
Brad Thomas
Summary

  • I was a developer for over 25 years before I landed on Seeking Alpha.
  • I’ve been down in the trenches, with tons of blood, sweat, and tears.
  • And even a few battle scars to prove it.
  • I’m glad to be on the other side of it now, and my primary objective with articles like these is to steer you away from losses (as I experienced).
Most of you know me from Seeking Alpha, where I’ve been researching REITs for over a decade.

However, before Seeking Alpha you may not know that I spent over 25 years of my life creating value “from the ground

Brad Thomas

Brad Thomas (Herald Journal)

A picture containing text, screenshot, panorama Description automatically generated

Brad Thomas
Brad Thomas is the CEO of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 100,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.

The WMR brands include: (1) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (2) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha), and (3) Wide Moat Research. He is also the editor of The Forbes Real Estate Investor

Thomas has also been featured in Barron's, Forbes Magazine, Kiplinger’s, US News & World Report, Money, NPR, Institutional Investor, GlobeStreet, CNN, Newsmax, and Fox. 

He is the #1 contributing analyst on Seeking Alpha in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 (based on page views) and has over 108,000 followers (on Seeking Alpha). Thomas is also the author of The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide (Wiley) and is writing a new book, REITs For Dummies. 

Thomas received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business/Economics from Presbyterian College and he is married with 5 wonderful kids. He has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and is one of the most prolific writers on Seeking Alpha. To learn more about Brad visit HERE.

I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADC, FRT, O, VICI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.

Comments (10)

3rdjob profile picture
3rdjob
Today, 7:38 AM
Premium
Comments (3)
This approach definitely lends confidence to Brad’s selections. As a relatively new SA member I appreciate the depth of this kind of experience when selecting authors to follow. It’s an intimidating market to enter into at the moment, so every bit of backbone type research helps in the decision making process. Thanks!
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:43 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (70.85K)
@3rdjob Thanks for reading and I'm always happy to share my "ups and downs" with readers. Have a great week!
gastro4 profile picture
gastro4
Today, 7:35 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.08K)
Thanks for passing lessons on.
Do you consider ADC and O better than NNN becauce of the higher investment grade tenants?
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:40 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (70.85K)
@gastro4 Yes I do, especially in a more challenging cycle, when rates and inflation are straining margins. As you know, NNN seeks tenants that are a notch below investment grade and this puts more pressure on these companies, as opposed to IG-rated tenants. I'm working on a piece this week called "3 Net Lease REITs That May Not Be Here In A Year"....

As always, thanks for reading and have a great week!
albertciampi profile picture
albertciampi
Today, 7:29 AM
Premium
Comments (590)
This is really great advice. I’ve done about 20 residential real estate deals and profited from 19 of them. The only deal I lost money on was a warehouse that my business owned. It was a single purpose building in Travelers Rest, SC off the beaten path…… pretty useless and not marketable. I carried it for 9 months before I placed it with an auction company. The results were not pretty. I had to come to closing with an $80,000 check just to meet my obligations to the bank. Looking back I made mistakes but failures make success all the more sweet.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:36 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (70.85K)
@albertciampi I just purchased a site that I plan to set up an OpCo (U-Haul dealership) and lease back to myself. It will be interesting to see how this one works out. Limited risk.

As always, thanks for sharing and have a great week.

Long UHAL
m
mfm9800
Today, 7:26 AM
Comments (111)
Wouldn't it be great to not have "lessons learned" in investing? Thanks for another enjoyable article. Keep on learning.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:28 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (70.85K)
@mfm9800 I agree.

I'm working on my "regret" series this week...

Have a great week and thanks for reading!
d
dinoperson
Today, 7:10 AM
Comments (1.07K)
Easily one of the better articles I have read in the last 6 months on this app.
