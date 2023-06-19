Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Waste Management's Focus On Biogas And Recycling Is A Great Plan

Jun. 19, 2023 4:12 AM ETWaste Management, Inc. (WM)
Manuel Paul Dipold profile picture
Manuel Paul Dipold
1.66K Followers

Summary

  • Waste Management plans to spend a lot of CAPEX to increase its recycling facilities and RNG biogas output.
  • Waste Management has opportunities to increase its efficiency and, thus, margins through robotics.
  • I like a balanced portfolio with safe havens and growth positions. For the former WM is an ideal candidate.
  • According to my DCF model, WM stock is currently 9% overvalued.

Abfall-Management

bokan76/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) is, according to my calculation and also in historical comparison, at the moment slightly overvalued, but in the long term, an attractive buy. The company has been increasing revenues and EPS for decades, rewards the shareholder

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Waste Management sustainability investments

Investor presentation

WM landfill RNG example

Investor presentation

WM recycling investment

Investor presentation

WM recycling business

Investor presentation

WM automation

Investor presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

WM DCF model

author

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Manuel Paul Dipold profile picture
Manuel Paul Dipold
1.66K Followers
My focus is on a total return style with long and short positions (10-30% short positions). My main expertise is the current technological and geopolitical shift with the amazing investment opportunities they offer. Therefore, I always try to find stocks or whole sectors with favorable risk-reward structures. My long investment style is a core-satellite strategy: The core consists of large caps and/or ETFs. The satellites around this core are small caps, potential 10-baggers, and undervalued stocks. In short selling, I focus on overvalued stocks that will fall back down sooner or later. My name is Manuel Paul Dipold. Born in Germany but lived 8 years in Asia. I am myself an entrepreneur and have many entrepreneur friends. I am not a professional investor but it´s a hobby I love. So I know Europe and Asia very well and seek undervalued or high-growth stocks - always with valuation, geopolitical and social shifts in mind.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in WM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.