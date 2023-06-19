Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
VOO: Why Buying Over $400 Is Still A Good Idea For Long-Term Investors

Jun. 19, 2023 9:00 AM ETVanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)AAPL, NVDA, TSLA, META, AMZN2 Comments
Steven Fiorillo
Summary

  • The S&P 500 and index funds tracking it are up over 20%, with some analysts predicting further growth and others expecting a retracement.
  • Investing in an S&P 500 index fund, such as VOO, can be a stress-free way to grow personal wealth by investing in the 500 largest US companies.
  • Historical data shows that time in the market outweighs short-term headlines and economic events, making continuous investment in VOO a winning approach.
The market is technically in a bull market as the S&P 500 and the index funds that track it are up over 20%. Over the past year, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) has appreciated by 20.23% and is $3.51 off

I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO, AAPL, AMZN, META, GOOGL, TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Lake OZ boater profile picture
Lake OZ boater
Today, 9:24 AM
Comments (9.81K)
Fundamental value for stocks is generally considered to be after-tax earnings, cash flow or some combination of the two and--- the discount rate to put these flows in present value terms

It's the analyst's job to come up with a way to measure cash flows from stocks so they can be compared to bonds.

The earnings yield is a reasonable proxy for that. The earnings yield from the
S & P 500 index is currently: 3.92%.

Find that here: www.multpl.com/...

On the other hand, Vanguard's Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Admiral Shares (VLTCX) is currently yielding 5.55%.

Find that here: investor.vanguard.com/...

Investment-grade corporate bonds are higher in the capital structure than common stocks, and thus are safer. They should be yielding less, not more than common stocks.

Shares of VOO purchased at this price level are not offering a 'margin of safety' for defensive investors.

But don't just take my word for it. This is how Warren Buffett approaches stock investing. For more insights, hear him explain these important concepts at a guest lecture with finance students.

(5:38) www.youtube.com/...
R
Ron1634
Today, 9:08 AM
Comments (2.47K)
Can't argue with the S&P 500 index.
It has shown itself to be one of the best 'long-term' investments.
Just not the best for dividend growth.
