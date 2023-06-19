Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Arista Networks: Huge Potential At An Attractive Valuation

Jun. 19, 2023 4:31 AM ETArista Networks, Inc. (ANET)
LDV Research profile picture
LDV Research
86 Followers

Summary

  • Arista Networks is well-positioned to benefit from the growth in artificial intelligence due to its leading position in the data center equipment space, providing ethernet switches and routing equipment to large internet companies and data centers.
  • The company has been successfully riding the wave of the transition from on-premise to SaaS licenses, and the increasing demand for data center capacity driven by AI, cloud-based applications, and the Internet of Things.
  • Even at 27x P/E, Arista's DCF valuation is attractive due to high ROIC.

Server racks in computer network security server room data center, 3d rendering.

Jian Fan

Investment Thesis

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) has been building a leading position in the data centre equipment space for over a decade. It has become a key supplier of ethernet switches and routing equipment to large internet companies, data centres, and

Arista Networks TAM is forecast to grow to $51bn.

ANET 1Q23 Presentation

ANET vs CSCO market share in 10 GbE

ANET 1Q23 presentation

10 year DCF of ANET

Author analysis based on data from FactSet

This article was written by

LDV Research profile picture
LDV Research
86 Followers
LDV Research is a market cap and industry agnostic investor seeking high quality, growing companies that can be comfortably held for decades. My emphasis is on return on invested capital and free cash flow per share as I believe these are the key drivers of long term shareholder value creation. I also put a heavy emphasis on discounted cash flow valuation in determining an appropriate price to pay for every investment.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.