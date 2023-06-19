fizkes/iStock via Getty Images

Defying concerns about Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) business potential in a post-COVID world, the company continues to deliver solid growth and attractive profitability - as highlighted by Q1 FY 2024. Moreover, Zoom management has drafted an attractive business outlook on the backdrop of the company's enterprise platform vision, capturing a favorable position to capitalize on the long-term trend towards remote work and digital collaboration.

With that frame of reference, I have previously pegged Zoom stock's fair implied valuation at around $73. However, with ZM stock slowly approaching my price target, and new information/ management commentary pointing to stronger than expected fundamentals through 2025, I update my valuation framework for ZM and I now calculate a fair implied share price of $82.

For reference, Zoom stock has underperformed YTD: Since the start of the year 2023, ZM shares are up about 5% only, as compared to a gain of close to 15% for the S&P 500 (SP500).

FY24 Q1 Exceeded Expectations

Zoom reported strong solid Q1 FY 2024 number, beating analyst consensus estimates with regard to both revenue and earnings. During the period from January to end of March, the world's leading video conferencing SaaS company generated total sales of $1.1 billion, which compares to $1.07 billion for the same period one year earlier (up 3% YoY), beating analyst consensus estimates at midpoint by approximately ∼$25 million.

Notably, the number of enterprise customers grew to 215.9 thousand, up 9% YoY versus 198.9 thousand for the same period one year earlier, and enterprise-related revenue jumped 13% YoY, to ∼$630 million, accounting for almost 60% of the company's topline. Zoom's net retention rate for Q1 FY 2024 was reported at 112%, while average monthly churn rate dropped to 3.1% -- indicating a very sticky customer and predictable cash flow structure.

Zoom Q1 FY2024 results

With regard to profitability, Zoom accumulated net operating income (non-GAAP) equal to $422 million (a strong ∼39% operating margin), up about 5% YoY versus the $400 million achieved in Q1 2023; Adjusted EPS increased by 13% YoY, to $1.16, beating consensus estimates by about 17 cents per share.

Zoom closed Q1 with slightly more than $5.5 billion of net cash, as compared to a TTM operating cash flow of about $1.18 billion, and TTM share buybacks of approximately $860 million.

Supportive Guidance And Earnings Outlook

Together with Q1 FY 2024 results, Zoom also provided guidance for the June quarter and FY 24. Notably, management now expects slight QoQ growth, estimating revenue for Q2 at $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion and operating income of $405-$410 million. For FY 2024, revenue is expected at around $4.7-4.9 billion; and adjusted operating income at $1.63-$1.65 billion.

Zoom Q1 FY2024 results

In line with strong management guidance, analyst consensus estimates are now reflecting growth again - following a downgrade cycle from Q3 2021 through Q4 2022. According to data collected by Refinitiv, the FY 24 EPS consensus is now anchored somewhere around $4.4, and the 2025 EPS consensus is at around $5 respectively.

Refinitiv

Investments To Drive Post-COVID Growth

Perhaps the most notable aspect of Zoom's value proposition for investors, in my opinion, is the company's developing platform vision beyond the COVID-induced growth boom. Specifically, Zoom has identified attractive opportunities for growth through product innovation and the expansion of its current product offerings, pointing to the introduction of Zoom Mail and Calendar, Contact Center, Zoom Phone, Zoom Spots, Zoom Virtual Agent, and Zoom IQ for Sales. Furthermore, I strongly believe that there is abstract potential for Zoom to incorporate emerging technologies such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and artificial intelligence into its platform, likely unlocking a $125 billion TAM by 2026 as estimated by Zoom management.

Zoom Investor Day Deck

With that frame of reference, Zoom has made particular efforts to expand its innovative solutions to a wider enterprise audience by developing departmental apps. This expansion is evident in the application of Zoom IQ (a tool incorporating generative AI to support Chat and Email, as well as the automated drafting of meeting summaries), originally designed for sales, being utilized across the entire organization. Furthermore, the introduction of Workvivo, which includes a centralized social intranet and other collaboration tools, demonstrates Zoom's commitment to a more broader enterprise-wide focus.

Target Price Update

Reflecting on a supportive Q1 FY 2024 report, paired with a strong guidance and long-term business vision, I upgrade my EPS expectations for ZM through 2025: I now estimate that Zoom's EPS in 2023 will likely expand to somewhere between $4.0 and $4.2. Moreover, I also raise my EPS expectations for 2024 and 2025, to $4.65 and $5.2, respectively. Notably, my estimates are approximately +/-10% in line with consensus EPS, according to data collected by Refinitiv.

I continue to anchor on a 3% terminal growth rate (approximately in line with historical long-term nominal GDP growth), and a 10% cost of equity estimate, in line with the CAPM model based on a x1 beta.

Given the EPS updates as highlighted below, I now calculate a fair implied share price for Zoom equal to $82.00.

Zoom financials, author's estimates and calculation

Below is also the updated sensitivity table.

Zoom financials, author's estimates and calculation

Risks

Of course, an investment in Zoom is not without risk: One potential risk is the possibility of increased competition from both new entrants and existing competitors. There is also a chance of competition arising from Zoom's own partners, including Meta Platforms (META). Furthermore, the adoption of new offerings like Zoom Phone might be slower than anticipated, which could impact the company's growth. Additionally, there is a risk of encountering challenges when expanding into international markets, including potential execution errors.

However, I argue that lots of the risk has already been discounted in the price: Zoom is currently trading at a valuation (enterprise value) of x3.4 times projected revenue for the FY 2024. In comparison, the average valuation for SaaS companies is around x5 revenue, with some high growth assets being priced at x8-10.

Conclusion

Zoom reported strong Q1 FY 2024 results and an encouraging outlook for the next 12 months, defying concerns that the video conferencing company will have a hard time to thrive in a post-COVID world. Moreover, I like the company's platform vision for enterprise, which includes product innovation and expansion, such as Zoom Mail and Calendar, Contact Center, and Zoom Phone, potentially unlocking a $125 billion TAM by 2026. Or as CEO Eric Yu commented in the analyst call (emphasis added):

In Q1, we made some very tough decisions related to team size, structure and incentives that have understandably caused distraction in the short term, but at the same time exemplify our commitment to long-term growth and profitability. With a focus on the future, we have refreshed our mission and vision: One platform delivering limitless human connection

That said, I upgrade my EPS expectations for ZM through 2025 and I now calculate a fair implied share price of $82. 'Buy'.