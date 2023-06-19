Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Zoom Video: Time To Buy (Rating Upgrade)

Jun. 19, 2023 4:37 AM ETZoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
5.45K Followers

Summary

  • Zoom Video Communications exceeded Q1 FY 2024 expectations with revenue of $1.1 billion and net operating income of $422 million, leading to an updated fair implied share price of $82.
  • The company's platform vision includes product innovation and expansion, such as Zoom Mail and Calendar, Contact Center, and Zoom Phone, potentially unlocking a $125 billion TAM by 2026.
  • Risks include increased competition, slower adoption of new offerings, and challenges in international market expansion, but the current valuation appears to discount these risks.

Student girl in headphones making video call

fizkes/iStock via Getty Images

Defying concerns about Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) business potential in a post-COVID world, the company continues to deliver solid growth and attractive profitability - as highlighted by Q1 FY 2024. Moreover, Zoom management has

ZM vs SP500 YTD price performance

Seeking Alpha

Zoom Q1 FY2024 results - topline

Zoom Q1 FY2024 results

Zoom Q1 FY2024 results - outlook

Zoom Q1 FY2024 results

Zoom EPS revision

Refinitiv

Zoom TAM 2026

Zoom Investor Day Deck

Zoom valuation update

Zoom financials, author's estimates and calculation

Zoom valuation sensitivity table

Zoom financials, author's estimates and calculation

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
5.45K Followers
5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

not financial advise

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.