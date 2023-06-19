Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Yangarra Resources: Mr. Winter Throws A Curve Ball

Jun. 19, 2023 7:00 AM ETYangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR:CA), YGRAF
Summary

  • Mr. Winter caused more idle time than Yangarra Resources' management envisioned.
  • The money raised will go to additional drilling. But that drilling will not affect average production as was originally anticipated.
  • The debt ratio is very low.
  • This company reported a profit in 2020. Yet the market still assigns the stock a price-earnings ratio of about 2.
  • The debt will still decline despite the winter weather issues.
Oil pump, oil industry equipment

bjdlzx

(Note: This is a Canadian company that reports in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.)

Yangarra Resources (OTCPK:YGRAF) management raised money to accelerate production growth and end up with a lower debt balance by yearend. However, the winter had other

Yangarra Resources Summary Of First Quarter Operating Results

Yangarra Resources Summary Of First Quarter Operating Results (Yangarra Resources First Quarter 2023, Earnings Press Release)

Yangarra Resources Profitability And ROC History

Yangarra Resources Profitability And ROC History (Yangarra Resources April 2023, Investor Presentation)

