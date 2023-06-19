Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Amazon's Breakeven Earnings And Soaring Valuation: A Red Flag For Value Investors

Jun. 19, 2023 4:59 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)
Karlsson & Partners
Summary

  • Amazon has taken advantage of the shift from physical to online retail sales and the shift in IT spending from on-premise to the cloud.
  • Despite being an early mover in both sectors, management has found it difficult to transform the high growth into profits for investors.
  • Amazon Web Services is profitable on its own. The rest of Amazon's product and services categories are breakeven or unprofitable.
  • For the company to be investable at 80 times 2023 earnings, one needs high conviction that the company will be able to produce significant sustainable profits in the mid term.

Online shopping concept. Laptop and shopping cart on blue background

Ilija Erceg

Investment Thesis

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been one of the most successful enterprises in America's history, generating over $2.8 trillion in net sales over the company's existence. Over the same period, the company has generated about $85 billion in net profits for investors

Chart
Data by YCharts

Amazon sales split by products and services

Mar-2023 TTM sales split by products and services (Amazon financial statements, compiled by analyst)

Amazon sales development by category

Sales development by category (Amazon financial statements, compiled by analyst)

Amazon Web Services topline and operating income

Amazon Web Services topline and operating income (Amazon's financial statements, compiled by analyst)

AWS drives Amazon's profitability

AWS drives Amazon's profitability (Amazon financial statements, compiled by analyst)

Amazon's cost of sales has decreased due to product mix change

Cost of sales has decreased due to product mix change (Amazon financial statements, compiled by analyst)

Increase in operating expenses due to product mix change

Increase in operating expenses due to product mix change (Amazon financial statements, compiled by analyst)

Amazon operating cost increase drives decreased profitability

Operating cost increase drives decreased profitability (Amazon financial statements, compiled by analyst)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Karlsson & Partners is a private company with no particular vision or mission. The owner enjoys reading and writing about investments as a hobby.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

