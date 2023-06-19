Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Retailers Earnings Estimates Just Dropped Suddenly And Sharply: Recession Imminent?

Jun. 19, 2023 5:10 AM ETBURL, DDS, DG, DKS, DLTR, FL, JWN, KSS, LULU, M, ODFL, ROST, TJX, XRT, WMT
Jeremy Blum profile picture
Jeremy Blum
8.11K Followers

Summary

  • Twenty-one retailers, each with over $5 billion in annual revenues, reported earnings in May for the quarter ended April 2023.
  • They beat estimates by a strong 15.4% on average, yet stock analysts immediately dropped current quarter earnings estimates by a massive 23.5%.
  • Sales for the retail industry as a whole increased 0.2% to 0.4% in May. This discrepancy to the above is analyzed.
  • 14 headwinds now facing retailers indicate the drop is not temporary.
  • The article wraps up with what this all means for the timing of a recession.

Close-up View Of Empty Billboard In Shopping Mall With Blurred Background

onurdongel

Whiplash

Most retailers reporting in May easily beat earnings estimates yet sharply guided down current quarter earnings. The change was sudden but part of a trend of declining growth. Despite consumer spending being the majority of the economy, the market has

21 Retailers earnings estimates

Seeking Alpha, Yahoo Finance

Same Store Sales trend

The Daily Shot

Retail Sales Growth Trend

The Daily Shot

Excess Household Savings Trend

U.S. Department of Commerce and Wells Fargo

Bank Credit Card Rate Trend

The Daily Shot

Credit Card Delinquency Trend

Torsten Slok, Apollo

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims Trend

The Daily Shot

Mall Traffic Trend

Placer.ai

Consumer Intentions for Spending

Morgan Stanley, Alphawise

Shipment Volume in U.S. Trend

Cass & Wolfstreet.com

Cardboard Box Demand Trend

Bank of America

Consumer Sentiment Trend

University of Michigan

Lending and Retail Sales Correlation

Bloomberg

This article was written by

Jeremy Blum profile picture
Jeremy Blum
8.11K Followers
Tipranks.com shows my articles have averaged over 35% over a one year period.  I was the Credit Manager for a mid-sized publicly traded bank and retired early in 2013. Despite never working in the industry, I took and passed the CFA Level 1 exam.  I usually only write about stocks that are my best ideas and I have a position in.  I traditionally have invested in and written about small and micro cap deep value stocks. As an investor you can get an edge in researching and talking to management of small and micro cap companies that have little or no analyst coverage. About 50-75% of my portfolio are deep value stocks, primarily microcaps. That is historically where I have had the best returns.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of ODFL, XRT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.