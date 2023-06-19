Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Mondi: Interestingly Valued Dividend Payer In A Special Situation

Jun. 19, 2023 5:41 AM ETMondi plc (MONDF), MONDY
Paid To Wait
Summary

  • Mondi, a leading paper and packaging company, is a top choice for investors looking to tap into the industry, offering high returns on capital, low indebtedness, and a strong dividend.
  • The industry is currently experiencing a slowdown, but the following quarters could provide a good entry point for leading names in the industry, including Mondi.
  • Despite concerns around industry slowdown and uncertainty around Russian operations, Mondi stock is reasonably priced and offers a good dividend, making it an attractive option for risk-tolerant investors.

Nettonollajäte menee vihreäksi Pk-yritykset käyttävät ympäristöystävällistä hoitokylttiä muoviton symbolipakkaus kartonkilaatikkokäärepaperi pienessä myymälässä. Chva kuivatun veden hyasintti pöydällä käyttää uudelleen pakkauspaketti

ChayTee/iStock via Getty Images

Mondi (OTCPK:MONDF)(OTCPK:MONDY) is a leading paper and packaging company. The company is one of the top choices for an investor considering tapping into the industry, which is a major player in the more sustainable

Market positions in different segments.

Market positions in different segments. (Company presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Quarterly EBITDA development.

Quarterly EBITDA development. (Trading update of Mondi.)

Margin profile.

Margin profile. (TIKR)

ROA and ROE.

ROA and ROE. (TIKR)

Cash flow from operations and free cash flow.

Cash flow from operations and free cash flow. (TIKR)

EPS development and net income margin.

EPS development and net income margin. (TIKR)

Forward and trailing P/E.

Forward and trailing P/E. (TIKR)

P/B and P/S rations.

P/B and P/S rations. (TIKR)

This article was written by

Paid To Wait
I focus on investment ideas about companies that pay a (healthy) dividend while you wait for capital appreciation. I like to see a good company that pays a dividend. The shares of the company are for a temporary reason undervalued compared to its fundamentals, peers, historical levels and/or the market. Technically and fundamentally there needs to be potential and high odds for capital appreciation by foreseeable catalysts. These elements provide a simple filter to invest in companies that reward shareholders in two ways. I often cover HVAC related stocks since that's the industry in which I was professionally involved with before turning into full-time investor. My name is Antti Leinonen and I'm a private full-time investor from Finland.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MONDY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

