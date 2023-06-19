Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AMLP: Wait Until Magellan-ONEOK Deal Resolution Before Buying

Jun. 19, 2023 5:54 AM ETAlerian MLP ETF (AMLP)EPD, ET, MPLX, OKE, WES
Geoffrey Seiler
Summary

  • The Alerian MLP ETF offers a convenient way to gain MLP exposure without the hassle of a K-1.
  • Top holdings include MPLX, Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer, Western Midstream, and Magellan Midstream, all of which the author views as top-quality names.
  • The ETF is rated a "Hold" due to potential tax impact from the ONEOK-Magellan Midstream deal but will return to a 'Buy' once the deal closes or is rejected.

Concrete drainage pipe near the construction industry .

Docter_K/iStock via Getty Images

Back in March, I placed a buy rating on the Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP), saying it was a nice way to get MLP exposure without the hassle of a K-1. The ETF has returned a solid

AMLP Holdings

Alerian

MLP Valuations

Wells Fargo

EPD Historical Valuation

EPD Historical Valuation (FinBox)

MMP Historical Valuation

MMP Historical Valuation (FinBox)

Geoffrey Seiler
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET EPD AMLP MLPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

