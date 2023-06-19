Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Yielding 7% And Down 60% - I'm Starting To Like Kilroy

Jun. 19, 2023 6:15 AM ETKilroy Realty Corporation (KRC)4 Comments
Summary

  • Kilroy Realty Corporation, an office REIT with assets on the West Coast, has seen its stock fall 60% from its all-time high, but its strong quarter and record FFO per share result show resilience.
  • Kilroy has a low payout ratio, strong liquidity, and favorable debt maturity schedule, making it an attractive investment despite the challenges faced by the office real estate sector.
  • Investors should be cautious with office REITs due to the uncertain environment, but Kilroy Realty's high-quality assets and tenant base may offer long-term value.
San Francisco und die Golden Gate bridge

kropic/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

What's the most hated industry to invest in right now? While I don't have the data to give you a scientific answer, I am sure commercial office real estate is one of the areas people avoid right now.

This article was written by

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in KRC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 7:12 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.21K)
I was at first very skeptical about your recommending a small cap office REIT in this economic environment. I don't own any REITs myself, and don't intend to buy KRC (Kilroy Realty Corporation), but you did an excellent job of making a very detailed presentation that convinced me that it would be appealing for some investors with a substantially more diversified portfolio than I maintain to consider cautiously taking a small position in this company with a market cap of $3.6B. I would add that Reuters and Morningstar both like KRC, with 12-month price targets of $38.45 (as of June 16) and $63 (as of April 27), respectively.

I am not sure of the genesis of the name Kilroy for KRC, but it might be interesting for some readers to learn that there is an old pop culture reference to the phrase "Kilroy was here." My father was a Lieutenant in the Army Air Force in WW II, and he had a little statue in our house with this phrase printed on it.
"Kilroy was here" is a meme that became popular during World War II, typically seen in graffiti. Its origin is debated, but the phrase and the distinctive accompanying doodle became associated with GIs in the 1940s: a bald-headed man (sometimes depicted as having a few hairs) with a prominent nose peeking over a wall with his fingers clutching the wall.

I thought it might be not only interesting but relevant to consider many aspects of the history of the U.S. and the World as we celebrate Juneteenth formally for only the second year here in the U.S.

Thanks for the detailed analysis and presentation of KRC.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 7:25 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (8.36K)
@ndardick I had to look it up! As it turns out, the British had their own version of this "Chad".

en.wikipedia.org/...

Anyway, I agree with you that CRE needs to be handled with care. However, I'm tempted to buy at least a tiny stake in KRC as I do like the long-term risk/reward. Needless to say, it's a high-risk investment idea.

Thank you for commenting! Enjoy Juneteenth!
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 7:32 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.21K)
@Leo Nelissen You are far younger than I, so I agree that your buying a small piece of KRC could be fun and profitable for you. I am contemplating adding some additional exposure to CRE, which I already have in size through BX, by selling puts on KEY and actually buying some KEY common shares for the 8% dividend and the significant appreciation potential for the reasons explained in the following article that was published yesterday on SA, which includes some insights from me and even better insights from a self-proclaimed expert that seems credible regarding KEY's relatively minimal exposure to the office lease component of CRE:

seekingalpha.com/...
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 7:35 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (8.36K)
@ndardick KEY is on my radar as well. Mainly as a Midwest play. seekingalpha.com/...
