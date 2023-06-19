Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CDC Vs. SCHD: Comparing Downside Protection To Upside Maximization

Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF offers downside protection during market crashes and selloffs for dividend growth investors and income investors.
  • CDC's strategy of automatically shifting to cash during significant market declines can limit downside, but may also lead to underperformance during market rebounds.
  • Investors must weigh the benefits of downside protection against potential underperformance and the impact on long-term income generation and dividend growth.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of High Yield Landlord get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Piggy bank with stacked coins and umbrella under the rainy cloud

Ilija Erceg

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Weighted ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) is a fascinating financial product that might interest income investors.

During bull markets, CDC is fully invested in relatively high-yielding dividend stocks with positive earnings over the last

asdf

VictoryShares

CDC top holdings

VictoryShares CDC Website

SCHD top holdings

Schwab SCHD Website

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

With Better Information, You Get Better Results…

At High Yield Landlord, We spend thousands of hours and well over $50,000 per year researching real assets like REITs, infrastructure, pipelines, and renewable energy for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost.

  • We are the #1 rated service on Seeking Alpha with a perfect 5/5 rating.

  • We are the #1 ranked service for Real Estate Investors with 2000+ members.

Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and join our community of 2000+ "landlords" before we hike the price!

This article was written by

Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
14.7K Followers
Become a “Passive Landlord” with our 8% Yielding Real Estate Portfolio.

I write about high-quality dividend growth stocks with the goal of generating the safest, largest, and fastest growing passive income stream possible. My style might be called "Quality at a Reasonable Price" (QARP) in service to the larger strategy of low-risk, low-maintenance, low-turnover dividend growth investing. Since my ideal holding period is "lifelong," my focus is on portfolio income growth rather than total returns.

My background and previous work experience is in commercial real estate, which is why I tend to heavily focus on real estate investment trusts ("REITs"). Currently, I write for the investing group, High Yield Landlord.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

gastro4 profile picture
gastro4
Today, 6:43 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.08K)
Interesting fund. Thanks for idea
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.