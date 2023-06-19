Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Cloudflare: Take Profits And Don't Look Back

Jun. 19, 2023 5:30 AM ETCloudflare, Inc. (NET)2 Comments
Josh Arnold profile picture
Josh Arnold
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Cloudflare is facing significant price resistance.
  • Shares are also expensive given the recent rally.
  • Risks are skewed to the downside, but always respect price action.
close up network engineer man hand hold smartphone to contact team about installation and synchronize data for backup on cloud computing network in operation room with virtual system for technology

Chainarong Prasertthai/iStock via Getty Images

The tech stock rally we've seen so far this year has been nothing short of epic. That has dragged numerous stocks to relative highs, as this bull market has taken no prisoners, and is a rising-tide-raising-all-ships kind of

Chart

StockCharts

cloud platform

Cloudflare investor presentation

selected financials

Cloudflare investor presentation

revenue retention

Cloudflare investor presentation

revenue revisions

Seeking Alpha

margins

Cloudflare investor presentation

price to sales

TIKR

price targets

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Josh Arnold profile picture
Josh Arnold
22.5K Followers
I've been covering financial markets for ten years, using a combination of technical and fundamental analysis to identify potential winners (and losers) early, particularly when it comes to growth stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

T
Tutupupu
Today, 5:37 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1)
Another clueless writer who understands very little about cloud flare.
m
maverick40
Today, 5:44 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (12)
@Tutupupu Why? Could you explain your criticism substantially?
